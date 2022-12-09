25 Brilliant Holiday Gift Ideas For Coworkers Under $30

Choosing holiday gifts for your coworkers can be surprisingly difficult. Work relationships run the gamut, after all. There’s your favorite person in HR who says hi to you every day, your actual work bestie who knows your deepest secrets — and everyone in between.

Beyond how well you know someone, other factors can make finding the perfect coworker gift even trickier: There might be a holiday gift exchange with a price limit, you might not know what someone wants or needs, and you’ll also want to keep an eye on your own budget since this time of year can get pricey fast.

That said, choosing gifts for the people you interact with every single day — whether that’s online or IRL — can also be super fun. You hear their stories, get a peek into their lives on Zoom, and smell what they’re heating up for lunch, and all of that intel can serve as a clue for what might make them super happy this season.

Whether you’re looking for a neutral item for a white elephant party or something extra thoughtful for your fave work pal, there’s no shortage of holiday gift ideas that land somewhere under the $30 mark. Whatever the case may be, the list below is sure to cover all your bases.

1. A Luxe Hand Cream Grown Alchemist Hand Cream - Vanilla & Orange Peel Amazon $26 See on Amazon Is the air in your office super dry? If so, your coworker will definitely appreciate an extra moisturizing hand cream, especially one that’s pretty enough to keep on their desk. The citrusy-vanilla scent of this option from Grown Alchemist is a nice touch.

2. A DIY Hot Sauce Kit DIY Hot Sauce Kit Gardener's Pantry $18.48 See on Gardener's Supply Company This DIY hot sauce kit is perfect for that colleague who keeps Tobasco packets at their desk. Once they make their own sauce — using the kit’s all-natural ingredients, like sweet and hot chilis — they’ll be able to doctor up burritos, pizza, and more.

3. A Fun Card Game Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza Game Amazon $9.84 See on Amazon Don’t sleep on a fun card game. Snag this one for your jokey, fun-loving pal at work or for a secret Santa. It’s fast-paced and only takes a minute to learn, and because you need three to eight players, you might even bust it open at your holiday office party.

4. A Muscle Massager Wooden Massager Sephora $15 See on Sephora If you know someone who works extra long hours, present them with this cute muscle massager from Sephora. All they have to do is roll the 100% natural beechwood nubs over tight shoulders — perhaps while they’re taking a call — for some tension relief.

5. A Matcha Starter Pack Jade Leaf Matcha Starter Set Amazon $14.95 See on Amazon If you have a colleague who’s always grabbing an afternoon matcha kit, this starter set will win their heart. It comes with everything you need to make the perfect cup. Throw in a packet of matcha tea as a bonus and they can enjoy it right away.

6. A Fancy French Press Oggi French Press Amazon $12.87 See on Amazon A sleek French press will be perfect for your coffee-obsessed coworker. (You know the one.) It makes three 12-ounce cups per brew and features a built-in filter so they can pour right from the carafe. It can also be used with loose tea leaves if that’s more their jam.

7. A Monogrammed Tote Bag BeeGreen Initial Tote Bag Amazon $17.99 See on Amazon For a gift that’s more personalized, get this chic tote bag monogrammed with your coworker’s initial. It’s nice and large, and even has a zipper across the top so their stuff won’t fall out.

8. A Cozy-Smelling Candle Winter Sage Candle Elevated Scentz $25 See on Elevated Scentz No one’s ever mad about receiving a candle. Gift your colleague this seasonal scent so your work wife can make their home smell like sandalwood, sage, musk, and juniper.

9. A Gourmet Hot Chocolate Mix Dandelion Chocolate Dandelion Chocolate $18 See on Dandelion Chocolate Let your coworker take their Swiss Miss obsession to the next level with a gourmet, single-origin hot chocolate mix. It’s rich, subtly sweet, and makes four servings. (Be extra nice and maybe they’ll share.)

10. A New Lunchbox Porzo Bento Lunch Set Amazon $14.96 See on Amazon Here’s one for the coworker who can’t stop talking about meal prep. This bento box has three compartments — plus a fork and spoon — so they can continue to win the honorary “best lunch” award.

11. A Holiday Snack Wondershop Roasted Nut Trio Target $10.99 See on Target Present your snack-loving coworker with their very own nut trio featuring roasted almonds, peanuts, and cashews.

12. A Breakfast Treat Stonewall Jam Tree Macy's $17.99 See on Macy's Need a gift for someone you work with closely every day, but still somehow don’t know very well? Enter: the holiday jam set. This one from Macy’s features Maine blueberry, a holiday-themed flavor, and raspberry peach champagne jam. It’s tasty, it’s festive, and it’s not too personal.

13. A Trip To The Bookstore Barnes & Noble Gift Card Barnes & Noble See on Barnes & Noble This is the perfect gift for your coworker who keeps asking if you’ll join their book club. Choose any value you want from $10 to $350 and load it up. They can shop from home or make a fun trip to the store to peruse the stacks.

14. A Beauty Buy Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Cream Double Take Lip Set Sephora $29 See on Sephora Any beauty lover will have heart eyes upon receiving this set of lip glosses. Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb Cream is a cult favorite for a reason: They deliver the perfect wash of pigment, shine, and hydration, all in one tube.

15. An Artsy Puzzle Galison Store Frank Lloyd Wright Puzzle Amazon $19.99 See on Amazon If you’re wondering what to get your design-loving coworker, set them up with this 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle featuring one of architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s most popular designs. When finished, it’ll measure 20 inches by 27 inches.

16. A Pack Of Uplifting Notes Instant Happy Notes Amazon $8.99 See on Amazon Wrap up this super-cute box of sticky notes for that colleague who’s got an affirmation practice. It includes 101 self-adhesive notes that can be stuck somewhere — like their computer monitor — to boost their mood.

17. A Stress Reliever Pinch Me Therapy Dough Mindfulness Store $15 See on Shop Mindful Gifts Wrap up this therapy dough for the coworker who’s always silently rubbing their temples at their desk. The soft, pliable putty can be squeezed and stretched during tense moments. As an added benefit, it’s infused with calming aromatherapy for more stress relief.

18. A Mug Warmer Misby Coffee Warmer Amazon $26.99 See on Amazon Give your chilliest coworker the gift of coziness this season with a coffee mug warmer. It not only slows down the cooling speed of hot coffee but can also reheat a cup up to 120 degrees. The warmer stays on when a mug is set down and turns off when it’s lifted.

19. A Serious Thermos Stanley Thermos Amazon $18.50 See on Amazon The Stanley thermos is a classic for a reason. It features a vacuum seal and extra insulation to keep hot things hot and cold things cold. It’s also known for its rust-proof stainless steel, leak-resistant lid, and a top that doubles as a cup. They can tote it to work or sip from it at home.

20. An Inside Joke TAUNT Poop Drops DedCool $25 See on DedCool Give this to your work BFF who’s also always in the bathroom. It’s the perfect lighthearted gift, but it’s also super useful — and smells like DedCool’s cult-favorite Taunt fragrance with notes of bergamot, vanilla, and amber.

21. A New Notebook & Pen Zora Botanica Notebook & Pen Set Etsy $23.40 See on Etsy This handmade notebook from the Etsy shop Zora Botanica has pretty block colors on its cover, thick paper inside, and it comes with a pen. At 5.25 inches by 7.75 inches, it’s perfect for meeting notes, to-do lists, or whatever else they feel like jotting down.

22. A Sleek Desk Fan SmartDevil Personal Desk Fan Amazon $16.99 See on Amazon Some offices just don’t have the best air conditioning. Gift your coworker their very own AC by way of this desk fan. It’s tiny, features 360-degree tilt rotation, and comes with a USB connection — and it’s ultra quiet so it won’t disrupt Zoom meetings.

23. A Desk Plant Bliss Garden Succulent Lula's Garden $30 See on Lula's Garden Is your work bestie constantly looking for ways to upgrade their workspace? Present them with this chic little succulent from Lula’s Garden. The artsy box comes with a medium-sized, pre-planted succulent plus a water dropper, so it’ll be a no-brainer for them to keep it alive.

24. A Hand-Painted Mug United By Blue Ombre Ceramic Mug Bespoke Post $24 See on Bespoke Post This one-of-a-kind, hand-painted stoneware mug will make any Monday feel just a little less sad. Made by United By Blue, a sustainable outdoor brand, it holds 8 ounces of coffee or tea. It can also be put in the microwave for a quick reheat.