Here's What 2021 Has In Store For Your Zodiac Sign

I think we can all agree that the astrology of 2020 has been intense, but thankfully, we're about to be graced with the fresh-start energy of a brand new year. Of course, with a new year comes a new lineup of astrological drama — and a sparkly new batch of 2021 horoscopes for each zodiac sign. During these uncertain times, it's helpful to have a cosmic heads-up as to what vibes are in store for your zodiac sign through the year to come.

What should we expect from the planets in 2021? Well, we've got lots of air sign energy on our hands. Jupiter and Saturn, both of which move into the innovative sign of Aquarius in December 2020, are considered the "social planets" in astrology, as they reside in between the personal inner planets and the faraway outer planets. Having them clustered together in forward-thinking Aquarius will shake-up the structures in our society and help us embrace a more collaborative and humanitarian outlook. Oh, and look out for the foundation-shaking series of tense square aspects between Saturn and wild-child planet Uranus happening in February, June, and December, too, as those will cause friction between past traditions and futuristic innovations.

The North Node, which represents the fate of our future, is in airy Gemini through the coming year, teaching us to pay attention to the little details all around us. 2021's Mercury retrograde periods are also blowing up through the air signs, with one each hitting in Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius. These backspins are asking us to focus on matters of partnerships, communication, information-sharing, and working with others.

Ready for the scoop on the astrology of 2021, based on your zodiac sign? Read on for all the juicy details.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're learning how to collaborate with others and make a more lasting impact within your communities, Aries. But you're also focusing on cooperation on a personal level — you're learning to be a better friend and stronger team player. 2021 is a beautiful time for you to get involved with a nonprofit or start doing some volunteer work, as you're finding important ways to give back and make a difference for others.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This is a huge year for your career, Taurus. You're expanding your reach and visibility at work, while also learning serious lessons about where you want to end up professionally. Some unexpected shake-ups could end up steering your career path in a new directions, so taking calculated risks is a must. By the end of 2021, you'll have a wealth of experience under your belt that you can carry forth through the rest of your professional life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

2021 is a year for expanding your horizons, Gemini. Whether it's through traveling, furthering your education, or chasing one of your longtime aspirations, you're going to be craving knowledge and seeking mental stimulation from all of your endeavors. Think big — there's nothing you can't do if you set your sights on it. Your philosophical beliefs are changing form, so while you may have some existential struggles through the year, you'll find comfort in the wisdom you're acquiring.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Boundaries are going to especially important this year, Cancer. As someone who's willing to make sacrifices for others, it's easy to lose yourself in emotionally-charged entanglements. However, you have growing to do, so you can't get too wrapped up in someone else's issues. Prioritize your own healing this year by working through your [shadow side] WHAT DOES MEAN EXACTLY?, seeking closure toward any emotional loose-ends, and finding ways to feel safe in your vulnerability.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your mind is on love and partnerships this year, Leo. Communication within your closest relationships is taking the front seat — you're learning how to embrace fairness and compromise with the people you love most while also expressing your needs. REWORD There will also be opportunities to adjust the power dynamics and relationship roles that you notice yourself falling into. Look out for your career pulling much-needed attention away from your personal relationships and focus on work-life balance.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you haven't examined your exercise routine, self-care rituals, or daily habits in a while, 2021 offers you a chance to rejuvenate your wellness routine. Get in touch with what makes you feel strong, healthy, and in control. It's OK to adjust your calendar to allow for more time to indulge in self-care and rest — you're syncing up the energies of your mind, body, and spirit now.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This is a great year for fostering your inner child and figuring out what brings you joy, Libra. You're learning more about your creative process and the way you channel inspiration, so be patient with yourself as you experiment with ways to express what's in your heart. There are also endless opportunities in romance through 2021, so while you may unexpectedly run into deeper feelings than you bargained for, remember that it's all part of the process.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're focused on finding your sanctuary and building an emotional safety net this year, Scorpio. This might manifest through making your living situation feel cozier and more secure. Or you might be making adjustments to your close circle of friends and choosing to surround yourself with a more trustworthy crew. Either way, it's important to address anything that's tugging at your personal foundations.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This is set to be a busy, exciting year when it comes to communication, Sag. You're learning to be more present and pay attention to the people, situations, and things in your immediate environment, which will make your daily interactions feel more fulfilling. You're also finding opportunities to connect and network come more easily, so this could be a year filled with new friendships. Practice mindfulness and be thoughtful about the way you express yourself to help keep yourself grounded.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

2021 is asking you to think about what you value, Cap. It's a great period in your life to make or revamp your personal budget and take stock of your financial situation. This could be a year of big spending, but it could also be a year of big earning and saving if you play your cards right. Make sure to treat yourself to some special splurges throughout the year to celebrate your progress.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

As we enter the Age of Aquarius, you're in for a year of immense personal growth and upheaval. You're redefining yourself by analyzing how you present yourself to the world, how your career can reflect who you are, and what impressions you leave on the people around you. While 2021 may throw in an identity crisis or two, you'll come out of this year with a much stronger sense of who you are and what you stand for.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your naturally dreamy self is feeling deeply connected to your fantasies throughout 2021, Pisces. Instead of getting lost in the haze of your imagination, find ways to connect your spiritual visions to your everyday life. This is a great year to prioritize a deeper connection to a mystical practice, so start reading a spiritual book, practice meditation, or perfect the art of tarot card reading.