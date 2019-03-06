Here's How Daylight Saving Time Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

If you're not already feeling spring creeping up on you, you will soon, because daylight saving time officially begins on Sunday, March 14. We're "springing forward," which means we'll all lose exactly one hour of our time at 2 a.m. — but in exchange, we'll see the light of day for an hour longer into the evening from now until DST ends, which feels like a fair trade. We already know that DST has the power to mess with our daily flow while we adjust to life after the missing hour, but will the astrology of daylight saving time 2021 make things worse?

While we’ll unfortunately lose an hour of beauty rest during the wee hours of Sunday morning, we’ll actually have some astrological support on our side. The moon will be in fiery Aries when the clocks roll forward, offering us an emotional energy boost that’ll last all day long. DST also hits just one day after the powerful new beginning brought on by the March 2021 new moon. This is the perfect cosmic vibe to help us embrace the shift and turn over a new leaf as we approach the longer days of spring.

Just a few short hours after the time change, the moon will form a positive sextile aspect to ambitious planet Mars. This connection offers a burst of motivation that’ll hopefully help us forget that we lost an hour sleep. Later in the day, another positive connection to hardworking planet Saturn will help us focus on responsibilities and get on top of our to-do lists, even if the lost hour has left us a little disoriented.

DST can cause an annoying disruption to our circadian rhythms (and a heightened case of the Sunday scaries), but thankfully, the weekend’s astrology will boost our energy levels and keep us flexible amidst the changes. Find out how daylight saving time 2021 will affect your zodiac sign so you know what to expect and how to cope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

No government-mandated time change can stop you from reaching your goals this weekend, Aries. You’re ultra focused on getting what you want, and you’ve got the energy needed to tackle everything on your list. But try to be patient with others who may not be on your level over the next few days — for some of us, this schedule disruption can be exhausting.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Losing an hour of sleep this weekend is a bummer, Taurus, as you’re probably craving extra rest. Offset the inevitable exhaustion by letting yourself sleep in on Sunday morning, or making time for a short afternoon nap to get your energy back up before the week begins. It’s OK to take things slow for a couple days while you orient yourself to this new schedule.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You’re mostly bummed about losing this extra hour because it's one less hour you’ll get to spend with your crew this weekend, right Gemini? You’re feeling ultra social and connected right now, so take advantage of the later sunset time by planning some fun late afternoon picnics or early evening walks with friends throughout the coming week.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You have a big week ahead work-wise, Cancer, so your focus today will likely be on getting things together professionally. While you may have a long to-do list to conquer before Monday morning’s alarm, don’t push yourself too hard — especially if you’re feeling a little sleep deprived. Prioritizing some extra snooze time this week will keep you on your game.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You've got big dreams on the brain, Leo, and no lost hour of sleep is going to rob you of your never-stop momentum. You’re running on the adrenaline-rush of chasing your loftiest goals today, so ride this wave and crystallize your vision of what you want out of your future. Just don’t let yourself burn out — making time for mental and physical rest is a must, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You’re deep in your feelings right now, Virgo, and it might be more than just the lost hour of sleep at play. This DST weekend offers you a fresh and mystical new beginning that’ll help you quiet the outside chatter and pay attention to your inner voice. Keep your feet on the ground, but don't forget to open your ears so you can hear what the universe telling you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Relationships are heavily on your mind as you head into the coming week, Libra, so don’t let the lost hour of sleep make you so cranky that you start drama for no reason. Instead, look to the positives: The extra hour of daylight in the evenings leaves you with more time after work to connect with loved ones, so plan a sunset walk with your significant other or bestie.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You're likely to feel the energy of the clock’s shift in a physical way this weekend, Scorpio, so listen to the needs of your body. If you’re tired, let yourself rest, sleep in, or hit the sack early. But if your energy levels are high, carpe diem! Waking up early and sticking to a routine can actually help you adjust more quickly, so do whatever feels right to you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

With all the romantic and creative juices you have flowing right now, Sag, you won't even miss that extra hour of sleep on Saturday night. Make headway on a passion project, spend time on your hobbies, or say yes to a virtual or socially distant date with someone who’s caught your eye. After all, you’ve got more time in the evenings now to do something fun and flirty before the sun sets.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You appreciate the power of a routine, Capricorn, so pesky DST might push your buttons a bit — which is why you should be gentle with yourself as you adjust to the transition. Spending time at home relaxing, watching movies, or hanging out with family can help you ease into the week without sweating the lost hour of sleep. Take it easy and you'll adjust in no time.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Your week is off to a bustling start on Sunday, Aquarius, as you’ll probably be sorting through the slew of Instagram story replies, text from friends, and work emails that are flying in your direction. That said, you’ll probably be too busy to pay much attention to this automatic clock-switch that takes place during DST. Do your thing and you won’t even notice the lack of sleep.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

After a powerful new moon in your sign, Pisces, this lazy post-DST Sunday will inspire you to lay back and enjoy your creature comforts. If you’re feeling disoriented, clear your schedule so you can stay cozy in bed or treat yourself to some delicious take out. Listening to your body and honoring your desires today will help you transition into the DST vibe with ease.