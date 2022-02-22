Snapchat Will Finally Let You Change Your Username

Up until now, you might have had to white-knuckle your way through explaining the significance behind your username “@LarryStylinson4Ever” whenever anyone has tried to add you on Snapchat. Or, maybe you’d even considered making an entirely new Snapchat profile, but realized you didn’t want to lose your Memories or Streaks. Well, your years-long identity crisis may finally be coming to an end. Beginning on Feb. 23, all Snapchat users using iOS and Android can freely change their Snapchat username.

As you might guess, the update is one of the most highly anticipated features in Snapchat history. If you’re on either side of the millennial/Gen Z cusp, there’s a large chance you got Snapchat around the time it first debuted in 2011. Though your username might not be quite as bad at the AIM screen name you made in 2006, it might not be far off. Just as many have changed their Instagram handles, or cleaned out the “Truth is” posts from your Facebook wall, there’s a large chance that your Snapchat username might not fit your personality as snugly as it used to.

If you’re ready to give your handle a makeover, here’s what you need to know about how to change your Snapchat username.

How To Change Your Snapchat Username

Snapchat

One major thing to note before changing your Snapchat username is that you can only change your username once a year. Luckily, most users have had nearly a decade to dwell on what they wish they had made their Snapchat username instead of the one they have now. But, to avoid any repeat-regret, be sure to think over your new handle before making the switch.

To change your Snapchat username, open your Snapchat app’s home screen, and click on your Bitmoji in the top left corner. This will open your Profile page, where you can then navigate to your Settings by clicking on the gear icon in the top right corner.

Click on “Username,” which is the second option on the menu. A reminder will pop up, notifying you that you can only change your username once a year. If you are ready for this commitment, click “Continue,” then type in your desired username. Click “Next,” and voila. Your Snap just got the makeover it deserves. Maybe take the chance to update that new nose ring on your Bitmoji while you’re at it?