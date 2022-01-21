If you want to follow a viral TikTok recipe, but don’t trust your cooking skills, never fear. There are quite a few easy recipes out there that come in clutch whenever you want to make a tasty meal at home. One dish that may help ease you back in is the quick and easy chili oil egg recipe from TikToker and food influencer Jen Curly, aka SnackQween, which has over 200,000 likes. Like any good viral TikTok recipe, other users have put their own spins on the dish: Videos with the hashtag #ChiliOilEggs have over 3 million views, showing how you can turn the two-ingredient breakfast into myriad different meals. (Chili oil breakfast sandwich, anyone?)

You don’t have to be a master chef to get the hang of viral TikTok recipes like chili oil eggs. According to a January 2022 survey conducted by One Poll on behalf of Idahoan Foods, even the most self-assured at-home chefs get it wrong from time to time. In fact, over half of the 2,000 respondents said they struggle with making simple dishes the most. It isn’t the complex meals that necessarily trip them up, but the so-called “easy” recipes, with 56% admitting their results never turn out quite right. Topping the list? Pancakes at 38%, eggs at 37%, and pasta at 35%.

While 71% of poll respondents called themselves “natural-born cooks,” 83% of those who messed up an easy recipe admitted they felt like a “failure” afterward. And nearly three in five said they were straight-up embarrassed after churning out burnt eggs or soggy pasta. On average, the poll found that most folks will attempt to make a recipe four times before they either get it right — or give up forever.

Kitchen frustration is totally understandable, and might be enough that you toss your charred frying pan in the sink. But if this speaks to your experience, stick with those easy recipes until you get them right, even if it takes five, eight, or twenty attempts. Could this spicy, crunchy, eggy dish be the answer to all your kitchen woes? Read on to learn how to make the TikTok viral chili eggs.

How To Make TikTok-Viral Chili Eggs

Curly has over one million followers on TikTok, so you’ll definitely be in good hands as you light up your stove. She has recipes for everything from Korean-style potato salad to creamy angel hair pasta. And then there’s her chili eggs, which were inspired by Amy Wilichowski’s famed pesto eggs. While cooking eggs can be a pain — those poll results don’t lie — this recipe has lots of wiggle room. (Hint: It’s OK if the eggs get a little charred.) Follow Curly’s recipe here:

Add a few spoonfuls of chili oil to a pan on medium heat. Once the oil heats up, crack two eggs into pan. Leave them sunny side up. No flipping! Cover with a lid to speed up cook time. Watch for the egg whites to turn opaque. Remove lid. Add more chili oil and a sprinkle of coarse salt. Cook until yolks are slightly jammy. Serve over rice, toast, or eat them on their own.

Pretty easy, right? Master the art of making chili eggs, then see if they stand up to other TikTok greats, like the green goddess salad or even pancake cereal.