When you're an Aquarius looking to change the world for the better, you don't have time for romantic dinner dates or lazy weekends snuggling on the sofa. Not everyone can understand how you work in relationships, especially the three incompatible zodiac signs for Aquarius. Showering your partner with affection isn't really your style, and neither is having deep conversations about your feelings. In fact, you need a lot of space in your relationship to feel comfortable. It comes off as cold to others, but you're just unique. If you're looking for a partner who truly gets what you're all about, chances are you won't find that in any of them.
"The number one turn off for Aquarius is someone who's dependent upon them," astrologer Lupe Terrones, tells Bustle. "Since they like to maintain their freedom, it would be a burden to be with a partner who's constantly seeking approval or validation."
As the zodiac humanitarians, those born between Jan. 20 and Feb. 18 tend to have strong beliefs about how the world should be. "If their partner doesn't agree with their views or go through the arduous process of changing their mind, Aquarius will write them off," Terrones says. Once an Aquarius is done, they're usually done for good.
Aquarius is an air sign, so communicating with others and making friends is easy for them. However, there are a few signs they tend to have difficult relationships with. Here are the three zodiac signs least compatible with Aquarius, according to Terrones.