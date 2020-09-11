When you're an Aquarius looking to change the world for the better, you don't have time for romantic dinner dates or lazy weekends snuggling on the sofa. Not everyone can understand how you work in relationships, especially the three incompatible zodiac signs for Aquarius. Showering your partner with affection isn't really your style, and neither is having deep conversations about your feelings. In fact, you need a lot of space in your relationship to feel comfortable. It comes off as cold to others, but you're just unique. If you're looking for a partner who truly gets what you're all about, chances are you won't find that in any of them.

"The number one turn off for Aquarius is someone who's dependent upon them," astrologer Lupe Terrones, tells Bustle. "Since they like to maintain their freedom, it would be a burden to be with a partner who's constantly seeking approval or validation."

As the zodiac humanitarians, those born between Jan. 20 and Feb. 18 tend to have strong beliefs about how the world should be. "If their partner doesn't agree with their views or go through the arduous process of changing their mind, Aquarius will write them off," Terrones says. Once an Aquarius is done, they're usually done for good.

Aquarius is an air sign, so communicating with others and making friends is easy for them. However, there are a few signs they tend to have difficult relationships with. Here are the three zodiac signs least compatible with Aquarius, according to Terrones.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Earthy Taurus and airy Aquarius are just a lousy zodiac match. For one, Taurus tends to be very traditional, while Aquarius is more unconventional and progressive. "Taurus’ grace requires too much time to captivate the futuristic sign of Aquarius, and Aquarius will be onto the next groundbreaking idea before Taurus has a chance to catch onto the first one," Terrones says. Taurus' goals are also more immediate and rooted in the material world, while Aquarius dreams of taking the first collective trip to mars. "They're two signs who aren't headed in the same direction, let alone, moving in the same atmosphere," Terrones says. Overall, they'll have a lot of trouble seeing eye to eye.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) The biggest reason why this pairing doesn't work is that Cancer has all the traits that turn Aquarius off to relationships. They're sensitive, highly emotional, and need a lot of reassurance from their partner to feel secure. According to Terrones, Cancer has enough issues sharing their turbulent emotions to risk a connection with an Aquarius. "Aquarius processes feelings quite methodically, by honoring those found to be reasonable and doing away with the rest," she says. "This will cause Cancer to bottle up more of their emotions in this relationship, which isn’t healthy for the water sign." In short, they don't understand each other on an emotional level. It's going to be hard to maintain a healthy relationship.