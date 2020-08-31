When you're a Leo, all you want to do is find an ambitious, sexy, fun partner who won't hesitate to tell you how hot you look in your latest Instagram post. Is that too much to ask? If you're looking for lasting love, being aware of the three most incompatible zodiac signs for Leo is key. After all, these lions are known for being the kings and queens of the zodiac. So, you need to find a partner who knows how to both rule by your side and will happily hold your purse when you want the spotlight all on you. But how can you tell who's right for that role? Astrology can help you there. "In a relationship, Leos look for someone to share the spotlight with," astrologer Ryan Marquardt tells Bustle. "But just because you find yourself in the spotlight with them, it doesn't mean you should play a character. Remaining genuine is the secret to keeping them. A Leo's soulmate will never use props as a crutch or toss out overly rehearsed one-liners. They can spot a bad act right away and leave before intermission."
For an energetic fire sign like Leo, humor and spontaneity are requirements in a relationship. Complimenting them on everything from their new haircut to the dinner they prepared is also essential. According to Marquardt, Leos also love receiving gifts. "It helps them feel secure in a tangible way, and it's important to make a Leo feel special," he says. "As superficial as dating a Leo may seem at first, they really just want their partner to be authentic through it all."