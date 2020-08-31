When you're a Leo, all you want to do is find an ambitious, sexy, fun partner who won't hesitate to tell you how hot you look in your latest Instagram post. Is that too much to ask? If you're looking for lasting love, being aware of the three most incompatible zodiac signs for Leo is key. After all, these lions are known for being the kings and queens of the zodiac. So, you need to find a partner who knows how to both rule by your side and will happily hold your purse when you want the spotlight all on you. But how can you tell who's right for that role? Astrology can help you there. "In a relationship, Leos look for someone to share the spotlight with," astrologer Ryan Marquardt tells Bustle. "But just because you find yourself in the spotlight with them, it doesn't mean you should play a character. Remaining genuine is the secret to keeping them. A Leo's soulmate will never use props as a crutch or toss out overly rehearsed one-liners. They can spot a bad act right away and leave before intermission."

For an energetic fire sign like Leo, humor and spontaneity are requirements in a relationship. Complimenting them on everything from their new haircut to the dinner they prepared is also essential. According to Marquardt, Leos also love receiving gifts. "It helps them feel secure in a tangible way, and it's important to make a Leo feel special," he says. "As superficial as dating a Leo may seem at first, they really just want their partner to be authentic through it all."

Dating royalty isn't for everyone. According to Marquardt, these are the three least compatible zodiac signs for Leo.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Leo and Taurus may run in the same circles as they tend to enjoy luxury and all the finer things in life. But splurging on fancy nights out can only take you so far in a relationship, and that's about where their similarities end. According to Marquardt, the biggest issue in this earth-fire combo is that they're both fixed signs. That means they're both stubborn when it comes to their opinions, and compromising can be extremely difficult. Plus, Taurus can be pretty picky and vocal about what they don't like, while Leo hates being criticized. "When personal tastes and life values differ, the relationship can suffer," Marquardt says.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) When passionate and romantic Leo meets intense and mysterious Scorpio, sparks are sure to fly. But while sex will be next level with these two, making an actual relationship work will be pretty challenging. "For different reasons, both Leo and Scorpio like to be the dominating partner in a relationship," Marquardt says. "With Leo's need for attention, and Scorpio's inability to play into it, the relationship can experience an ever-widening rift." When Scorpios are at their worst, Leo's love and admiration can come off as a bit possessive, which will turn Leo off as they love sharing themselves with others. This lion is also ruled by the Sun, while Pluto rules Scorpio. Scorpios tend to have a bit of a dark side that Leos don't always understand.