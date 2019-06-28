If you ever want to go all out and impress your partner with a fun date or romantic gesture, you might want to let their zodiac sign inspire a few ideas. After all, each sign tends to have defining traits and things they value, in life and in relationships. And making those things a priority can end up being pretty meaningful.

"In general, the signs tend to notice two things: things they value and things they love," Emily Ridout, MA, a professional yoga and astrology teacher, tells Bustle. And if you can get right to the heart of what matters most to them, they will feel all sorts of seen and understood.

As an example, the water signs tend to value emotional connection, so you may want to put the focus on that when planning a special evening. "Also, it wouldn't hurt [...] to riff on these ideas," Ridout says.

While you may be able to zero in on a particular idea, the main goal should always be spending time together, and doing things that make you feel close. And that can mean personalizing each of the ideas below to them and your relationship. With that in mind, here are some sweet ways to impress your partner, based on their sign.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19): Join Them For Their Favorite Hobby Tina Gong/Bustle "Aries energy is a true leader, and nothing will thrill the Aries in your life like joining them for their favorite thing," Ridout says. This might mean going along on a hike, or surprising them with a couples cooking class — as long as it means doing something they love, together. "If it’s unfamiliar territory for you, let them show you around their favorite hobby," Ridout says. "Whether it’s a sport, art, or even growing houseplants, they’re sure to get a kick out of showing you the ins and outs of what they love. Plus, you’ll have a warm-hearted, excited person to show you around this new activity (they’re probably an expert)."

2. Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Surprise Them With Food Tina Gong/Bustle To impress a Taurus, nothing will melt their heart quite like showing up at their door with their favorite takeout food in hand. So the next time they mention their favorite meal, you just may want to pop out and get it for them. "Make sure to be lavish," Ridout says. Get the extra avocado for example, and lots of sauce. You can even take it further and make the evening extra special with a few add-ons. "Do they have special things they like along with a meal? Perhaps a film or even just their favorite dessert? Bring those too," Ridout says.

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Plan An Exciting Date Tina Gong/Bustle Since Gemini loves to talk and have fun, you can impress them by remembering what they say, and then spinning it into a date idea, Ridout says. For instance, if they mentioned they really like a band, see if you can get tickets to a show. Or if they mentioned a great new restaurant, make reservations. This combination shows that you're hearing them and making an effort to have fun, which is a surefire way to impress them.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Pamper Them Tina Gong/Bustle Cancers are homebodies who love nothing more than relaxing at home, which is why pampering them can be such a nice gesture. "Cancer energy tends to go through the day feeling sensitive, yet protecting themselves with that hard shell," Ridout says. "Give them a spa evening filled with beautiful scents and a long deep-tissue massage. They’ll be impressed by how nurturing you are and feel seen and heard for who they really are."

5. Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): Talk Them Up Tina Gong/Bustle Leo loves being the center of attention, so if you want to impress your partner, go ahead and talk them up the next time you're out with friends, Ridout says. You might, for instance, casually bring up a project they've been working on, and fill your friends in on the details. Your partner will be thrilled that you brought it up. They'll be thrilled to know you're listening, and excited to share their success with the group.

6. Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): Compliment Them Tina Gong/Bustle Virgo focuses on the details of life, and always notices what's going on around them. So to impress your partner, you may want to show that you notice, too. You can do this by complimenting something they did recently that you truly appreciated, Ridout says, such as how they handled a situation or organized an aspect of your lives. These are the things that often go unnoticed, but still mean a lot to a Virgo. By complimenting them, you'll be showing that you're tuned into their lives — perhaps in a way they may not have expected.

7. Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): Make A Fancy Dinner Tina Gong/Bustle Libra values beauty and ease. And sometimes, nothing can be more beautiful — or comforting — than a home cooked meal. So if you're feeling the mood to impress your partner, and happen to have a few ingredients on hand, this may be the thing to do. For maximum effect, try to make it "tasty, colorful, and bathed in perfect lighting," Ridout says. Don't be afraid to light a few candles and truly set the mood. You might even put on a record while you eat, and then treat them to dessert.

8. Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): Write A Love Letter Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpio possesses a deep knowledge about what is unsaid, Ridout says, which is why it can be so meaningful for them to possess a physical representation of your innermost thoughts — in the form of a love note. You can tuck one into their pocket before work, or leave it for them to find at home. Whatever feels right. Just make sure you lean into your emotions when writing the note, Ridout says, and let them know how you feel.

9. Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): Plan A Getaway Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius is all about doing new and exciting things. So to impress and amaze them, you just may want to plan a surprise getaway. You know them best, so decide if they'll appreciate knowing a few days ahead of time, or if they'd be thrilled with an actual surprise. Then set the dates. "When planning, think about what would be most fun for them," Ridout says. Even if you simply take a day trip out of town, they'll really appreciate the change of scenery, and the effort you put into understanding this side of their personality.

10. Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): Schedule A Midweek Date Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorn values career and success, and yet they still have a soft and vulnerable side that appreciates a romantic date, Ridout says. And that's why nothing can win them over quite like doing something special right smack in the middle of the week. By carving out time to slow down and treat them to dinner or a movie, you'll be sending the message that they're still a top priority. And that can be incredibly meaningful when you're both so busy.

11. Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): Make A Donation In Their Name Tina Gong/Bustle "Aquarius energy loves justice for all people, and nothing says that like showing you care about both them and other people," Ridout says, "Take the time to listen to them on a topic they care about, and then make a donation to that cause." Are they concerned about the environment? Find an organization that contributes to ocean cleanup, for example, and then present them with the news. "Bonus points if you can make the donation personal," she says. "It doesn’t have to be much money, it’s the thought that counts."