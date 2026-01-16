January 18’s New Moon Is Low-Key For These 2 Zodiac Signs

Capricorn season is closing out with an incredibly productive new moon, perfect for finally executing some of the New Year’s goals that have been swirling around in your brain for the past few weeks. Rising on Jan. 18, this month’s lunar reset brings the sun and moon together in the ambitious and determined sign of Capricorn, and it’s motivating people to invest in themselves and their passions. Everyone can tap into this lunation’s power, but for the signs least affected by the Jan. 18 new moon, it’ll be a little more lowkey.

Capricorn is the zodiac’s cardinal earth sign, so its energy is totally professional when it comes to building the solid foundations necessary to prop up and support your material goals. Whether you’re advancing your career, committing to a relationship, or getting serious about some other new endeavor, January’s new moon in Capricorn can help you refine your long-term plans, allowing you to shape a path to success that’s stable and sensible. Patience and diligence will be rewarded, so don’t rush to the finish line and risk making a mistake that’ll set you off course.

Both tenacious planet Mars and intellectual planet Mercury will be cozied up with the sun and moon in Capricorn at the time of this lunation, encouraging you to turn your ideas into action. Mercury helps you see your plans more clearly, while Mars gives you the motivation necessary to make power moves toward your goals — and being alongside the new moon makes this one of the most fertile lunations of the year for undertakings that require longevity and discipline.

Having so many personal planets clustered together in this Capricorn new moon stellium can feel just as intense as it is inspiring, but the signs least affected by January’s new moon will likely experience the vibe more subtly. Read on to find out if you’re one of them.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) The start of a new year is the perfect time to start a new routine, and this lunation is bringing you all the discipline necessary to implement some productive new patterns into your life. It’s easy to only focus on the glitzy and glamorous aspects of your ambitions, but you won’t be able to soak up the spotlight and revel in your success if you don’t put in the time and effort toward the mundane day-to-day tasks such endeavors require. Getting your goals off the ground is only possible with hard work and commitment, and it’s the little habits that you incorporate into your daily grind that eventually add up to big accomplishments. Under this new moon, look at your schedule and start building things that will get you to where you want to be over time. You don’t need to reach the finish line tomorrow.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) As an air sign, you’re intellectually driven, while the earthy energy of Capricorn season brings the focus onto material matters. However, this particular lunation will shift your awareness deep into the deep and numinous realm of the spiritual — reminding you that your connection to your higher self is a foundational building block for everything else that you do. Learning to trust your intuition can give your ideas more depth and your actions more impact, so don’t discount your gut feelings just because they don’t make logical sense. Additionally, the new moon is making strong and very positive connections to both of your planetary rulers — down-to-business Saturn and forward-thinking Uranus — bringing out the best in you when it comes to your committed yet unconventional nature. Don’t turn your back on your intuition, and stay open to the idea that you contain mysteries that can’t yet be solved.

