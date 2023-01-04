Astrology
January's Full Wolf Moon Will Breeze Right By 4 Zodiac Signs
Are you one of the lucky four?
Ready or not, the first full moon of 2023 is here — and it’s about to pull on our proverbial heartstrings. The January 2023 full Wolf moon adorns the skies on Jan. 6 in warmhearted Cancer, prompting us to confront our emotions and let go of any uneasy feelings and unwanted energy in 2023. While most of us will experience the brunt of Mercury retrograde during this lunation (it stations direct on Jan. 18), a few lucky zodiac signs least affected by the January 2023 full Wolf moon will find themselves coasting through this dramatic luminary moment amid all the celestial drama.
The full moon is a time of completion and release, according to astrology. It’s always the ideal time to check in on our emotions, but especially so now: La luna is sitting in intuitive Cancer, which happens to be ruled by the moon. But instead of being overwhelmed with their emotions or feeling restless, a select few will feel extra support as they try to make sense of things. Since we’re still in Capricorn season, themes of career and public image will be highlighted, so these signs may feel a burst of energy to bring projects and situations to completion.
“La luna is the great Mother, and with a full moon in her home sign, our emotional needs will rise to the surface of our awareness,” Erin River Sunday, resident astrologer for Birthdate Co. tells Bustle. “This lunation is an opportunity to review what’s nourishing us and release the rest.”
Along with Mercury retrograde unleashing miscommunication galore, Mars retrograde will also be in its retrograde phase, causing slowdowns and enough lethargy to make anyone want to hibernate until Jan. 12. For a few signs, this lunation is a lot more cathartic than it is anxiety-inducing.
The first major lunation of 2023 is undoubtedly a shaky one, but despite the chaos in the cosmos, some will find it easier than others to navigate the waters. Read on to find out if you luck out as one of the zodiac signs least affected by the January 2023 full Wolf moon.
Source:
Erin River Sunday, astrologer