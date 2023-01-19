Embrace The January New Moon With These 7 Dos & Don'ts

Astrology
It's time to lean into major Aquarius energy.
The January 2023 new moon, arriving on Jan. 21, moves into unconventional Aquarius, empowering our inner weirdo. It's the first new moon of the year and inspires quirky reinvention, innovation, and rebellion. Ready to question the status quo? Follow these new moon dos and don'ts.
Friendship-oriented Aquarius is all about camaraderie. This new moon is the perfect time to focus on your social circle and reflect on how you show up for your pals. Start traditions, seek out new unique experiences together, or expand your friend group.