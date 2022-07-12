It’s hard to ignore a pattern of numbers, especially when it seems like they’ve been following you around. First, you wake up in the middle of the night at exactly 1:11 a.m. The next thing you know, you see 111 on a license plate during your commute. Before you write it off as a coincidence, numerologists believe these repeated number sequences, also known as angel numbers, each hold significant energy and could be a message from the cosmos. The spiritual meaning of angel number 111 suggests the universe is foretelling new beginnings ahead.

“The number 111 is a sign of unity with your inner voice, immense proactivity, and ability to achieve anything,” Anastasiya Kirilchik, resident astrologer and numerologist for the Futurio app, tells Bustle. “It symbolizes determination and courage.”

Similar to the planets in astrology, numbers all project different energies. Since angel numbers are repeated sequences, the energy is emphasized. Given the initiatory vibes of the number one, seeing 111 everywhere may indicate a fresh chapter or radical beginning, but it could also hint at a new frame of mind.

If you can’t seem to shake off the angel number 111, it might be worth it to know the significance behind the trailblazing digit. Read on to know the spiritual meaning of 111 and how to use it to welcome new shifts.

The Meaning Of Angel Number 111

The number one is all about new opportunities, which often come with the unknown. Its angel number, 111, amplifies this courageous energy, urging you to drown out doubt and fear and take the plunge. When 111 comes knocking at your door, it’s often a sign to keep going and stay determined on whatever journey you’re currently on.

“Number one holds the most powerful energy of the Universe — the power of creation,” explains Kirilchik. “This is the force that gives a start to everything in our world, material or otherwise.” Ultimately, the angel number 111 is a symbol of hope and support. It could be a reminder that something needs to change, whether that’s your mindset, scenery, or something bigger.

While 111 is often seen at the precipice of a new chapter, it can also come mid-journey — when upheaval seems to be swallowing you up in a sea of doubt. If you’re feeling discouraged about a new job or hesitant to jump into a new relationship, for example, 111 could be your loving push to muster up some bravery and give it a try.

Angel Number 111 In Love, Relationships, & More

When it comes to love, 111 can open doors — but it can also close them. Seeing the angel number 111 is all about taking action regardless of what fears hide underneath. If you’re uncertain of whether to give someone a shot, the angel number could be your supporter, encouraging you to explore the relationship in spite of your fears. On the other hand, if you’re at odds with your partner or are unsure of where it’s taking you, being visited by 111 could be a message that a huge shift is afoot, whether it’s in your current relationship or a new one waiting around the corner.

Sine number 1 is associated with taking the initiative and new beginnings, seeing 111 is a sign to make the first move when it comes to love. There’s no waiting around or wondering what could be when this angel number appears — it’s urging you to ask someone on a date and to be assertive when it comes to fostering relationships.

What To Do If You See 111

Do you feel drawn to 111 — or feel it’s drawn to you? If so, it could be a sign that 111 is your angel number, or you could be on the verge of complete metamorphosis. “If all of a sudden you start seeing this digit or combinations with lots of ones everywhere, this signals you are going through a very important phase of your life,” says Kirilchik. Are you waffling back and forth between career choices or fear the unknown of relocating to a new city? Seeing 111 could force your focus on the possibilities that come out of new opportunities.

“Seeing 111 usually means that you need to make a decision and make it fast. During this time, you are likely to be visited by life-changing insights,” says Kirilchik. “Your angels are trying to tell you that you need to pay attention, otherwise you risk missing something of immense importance in your life.”

When you see 111 out and about, practice being in the present moment and be aware of what’s going on inside and around you. Logging your emotions and thoughts whenever you encounter 111 is a great way to connect with the messages of your spirit guides.

Of course, the meaning of 111 can resonate differently for different people. Paying attention to your thoughts and emotions when you encounter this angel number can help you personalize your associations with it. But chances are if you’re seeing 111, you can take it as a sign that something new is on the horizon — you just have to have the courage to welcome the beginnings coming your way.