July 10’s Full Buck Moon Will Bring Major Growth For These 3 Zodiac Signs

Cancer season began on June 20, so the sun has spent the past couple of weeks making its way through the singular sign of the moon. The very first days of the season heralded a new lunar cycle, and that’s reaching its climactic midpoint with a full moon on July 10. This lunation is taking place directly across the zodiac in Capricorn, so it’s time to balance Cancer’s protective and nurturing sensitivity with Capricorn’s pragmatic and results-oriented work ethic. This is an important opportunity to push ahead on any 2025 intentions you’ve been working toward, especially if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by July’s full moon.

Traditionally nicknamed the Buck Moon — a moniker derived from the period of rapid growth that deer antlers undergo during this time of year — July’s full moon is ripe for bringing your most tangible goals to life. With the moon in ambitious and hardworking Capricorn, it’ll be especially helpful for career endeavors, business goals, and long-term financial planning. Like the deer growing their antlers to full size, this lunation reminds you that you, too, have the power to manifest whatever you need to feel strong and successful materially.

While the full moon isn’t making any heavy planetary connections, it will make a minor but positive aspect to Capricorn’s ruling planet, Saturn — the cosmic lord of maturity, commitment, and discipline. This infuses the lunation with Saturn’s grit and resolve, encouraging everyone to work a little harder toward the things that are already in motion but require a bigger push. Even the most intuitive talents can be nurtured with time, effort, and practice. Clock where the energy is already flowing, then put your nose to the grindstone and take things to a new level.

Everyone is likely to feel an added boost of focus during this full moon, but with the major activity taking place on the Cancer-Capricorn axis, the cardinal zodiac signs will be hit the hardest. Read on to find out if you’re one of the signs most affected by July 10’s full moon.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) If you’re not where you want to be career-wise at this point in the year, this full moon is the best cosmic opportunity you’ll have all summer to make some changes. Cancer season has been highlighting your home life, but this lunation is rising in your public-facing tenth house, allowing you to see how your inner world is impacting your professional trajectory. You’ve got a solid foundation on which to build up your goals, and now it’s time to step into a greater sense of authority and take a few steps forward. The full moon will be gently vibing with hardworking planet Saturn in your sign, bringing out your more disciplined side. Instead of giving in to your natural Aries impulsiveness, focus on committing to your long-term work goals. Temper the urge to rush with the desire to be thorough.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) It’s your birthday season, so the sun has been shining its spotlight on you for the past couple of weeks. And while you may be the center of your solar system right now, this lunation is a time to focus a bit more on the closest people in your orbit. You may be seeing your relationships with a bit more clarity now, which in some cases, could feel like a bit of a reality check. Cancers typically like to take an emotional and intuitive approach to things, but right now, it’s important to also acknowledge the practical side of your interpersonal bonds, too. Of course, it shouldn’t just be one or the other. Maintain your innate sense of compassion and sensitivity as you approach the cold, hard facts in your partnerships. True connections are built on stable enough ground to be able to face the truth, even when it’s tough.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Happy full moon in your sign, Capricorn! There’s been a lot of cosmic emphasis on your relationships lately, but this lunation is a time to temporarily pull your energy inward and assess where your objectives stand. Are the people around you allowing you the space you need to pursue what’s important to you? Do your closest connections make you feel empowered and supported in your goals? Most importantly, do you believe in your ability to successfully achieve the things you’ve put your mind to? Start reflecting on these questions and consider how you can balance your closest bonds with your own impassioned sense of ambition. You deserve to honor your desires and be surrounded by people who honor that, too.

