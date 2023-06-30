These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Breeze Right Through July's Full Buck Moon

If Cancer season has been sucking you deeper into your feelings, allow the next lunation to bring your chin up. Arriving on July 3 at 7:39 a.m. EST (4:39 a.m. PST), the July 2023 full Buck moon will bring the collective down to earth as we shift focus to our career and public image. This is a time for action, initiative, and trusting the process. But for the zodiac signs least affected by the July 2023 full Buck moon, this lunar moment is less rigid and more more motivating. Life will slide into place a little bit more easily.

“Capricorn energy, at its best, is about building strong foundations — and this full moon is a particularly supportive one for solidifying them!” Erin River Sunday, lead astrologer for Birthdate Co. tells Bustle. The earth sign values hard work and discipline, so don’t even think about cutting corners or slacking off — even if you are one of the lucky few who’ll be spared the sea goat’s hallmark tough love.

Full moons are when emotions peak. It’s prime time to take action. From Capricorn’s perspective, it’s when you need to finalize a project at work, demand that raise, or apply to your dream job. While the hustle and bustle is glorified during this lunation, it’s also a lesson in going at a slow and steady pace. “Whatever is coming to light around this time can be trusted,” explains Sunday. “It may have taken time to get here, but the hard work is beginning to reap its rewards.”

Keep reading to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the July 2023 full Buck moon.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23 - Aug. 22)

If you’ve been slacking — skipping the gym or putting off your daily meditation — it’s time to go back to the drawing board. Sometimes, practicality is the best medicine. (No, four hours of sleep is not the path to success.) “This full moon is about the 9-5 life for the Leos among us,” says Sunday. Focus on your daily routines and boundaries; that’s how you’ll thrive.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

If you feel stressed in the slightest during this lunation, know you can count on your support system to help you navigate through it all. “Scorpios will feel this lunation most powerfully around their friends,” explains Sunday. “It’s a time to recognize who will be serving their lives in the long-term and celebrate their ‘ride or die’ besties.”

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Allow yourself to get lost in thought, Aquarius. The Capricorn moon is helping you stay grounded, so now’s the perfect chance to explore your subconscious. From dream work, deep meditation, or yoga, “This full moon is inviting introspection and inner focus,” explains Wilder.

Source:

Erin River Sunday, astrologer