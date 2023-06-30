There’s a lot of drama in the cosmos right now, and it doesn’t help that Cancer season is pulling on our heartstrings extra hard at the moment. But the July 2023 full Buck moon in authoritative Capricorn is coaxing us to dry our eyes and get our head in the game — because right now, it’s time for action. This tough love is especially intense right now since both Neptune and Saturn happen to be retrograde, too, which means we’re already forced to test our boundaries and sharpen our self-discipline. While everyone has hard-learned lessons to tackle, the zodiac signs most affected by the July 2023 full Buck moon will be extra pressed to master.

When it comes to success, nobody does it quite like Capricorn. The earth sign is an expert at tough love and prides itself on taking the lead. Thanks to its planetary ruler, Saturn, sea goats’ work ethic and self-discipline tie for their strongest qualities. That said, the zodiac signs who’ll feel the brunt of this lunation will likely feel intense pressure to excel (hello, performance anxiety!). The silver lining? These challenges might help you build more patience in the long-run.

“This full moon is asking us to get real about what we want and put in the effort to get it,” Pix Wilder, an astrologer tells Bustle. And for those particularly impacted, it’s about more than just putting in the hours. You may need to summon brave resiliency in the face of adversity, too. “We're talking real, salt-of-the-earth perseverance, the kind that moves mountains, step by steady step,” Wilder adds.

We’re still in the thick of emotional Cancer season, which especially reminds the most impacted zodiac signs to tuck away their pride and lean on their support system when the going gets tough (and it will).

While everyone will get a boost of motivation during this lunation, a few will feel the rigidity of the earth sign’s discipline. Keep reading if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the July 2023 full Buck moon.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19)

Get your head in the game, Aries — now’s not the time for slacking. “Aries people are set to be busy at the office around this full moon,” says Erin River Sunday, lead astrologer for Birthdate Co “Foundations can be set now to set them up well for the future.” If you’re getting distracted, finding support to hold you accountable could help with productivity.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22)

This full moon is all about pouring energy into your relationships, Cancer. Pay attention to patterns that cause you to feel stagnant. “This could bring up some challenges or tension in how you relate to others versus how you relate to yourself,” says Wilder. You’ll have to muster up the courage to confront the things that aren’t working for you — but remember to stay patient, too.

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Are you feeling the pressure, Libra? This lunation asks that you take a step back from the hustle and bustle to practice patience. “The balancing act between your work life and your personal life could become quite the juggling act,” says Wilder. It might help to recharge your batteries by taking a day off, spending time with your family, or rearranging your home.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Put yourself first, Capricorn! The full moon in your native sign is your green light to be a little selfish and take some much-needed R&R. It’s important to create boundaries right now. “As ever, it’s about trusting ‘no’ as a full sentence,” Sunday says. Ultimately, this energy is all about getting to know yourself better, beyond your achievements and life goals.

