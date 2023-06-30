Here's Your Horoscope For July's Full Buck Moon

Neptune retrograde might have you deep in your head, but the next lunation will shake us out of our fantasy world. The July 2023 full Buck moon illuminates the sky on July 3 at 7:39 a.m. EST (4:39 a.m. PST) in tough-as-nails Capricorn — and the sea goat means business. With the intensity of this full moon, it totally makes sense what you’d want to know how the July 2023 full Buck moon will affect your zodiac sign.

Also known as the full Buck moon because this the time of year male deers fully grow into their antlers, according to the Farmer’s Almanac, the July 2023 full moon is about the maturity of our goals and the blossoming of our soul’s desires. It also happens to be a super moon, AKA when the full moon is nearest to the earth, making it look extra massive and effervescent. From an astrology POV, full moons symbolize action and completion.

“We feel extra emotional because full moons have a way of heightening our sensitivities, but at the same time Capricorn energy can feel cold and harsh with emotional matters,” astrologer Ryan Marquardt tells Bustle.

With Cancer season in full swing (prompting dramatic and often impromptu crying sessions), shifting focus to your career might not be such a bad idea. After all, Capricorn is the zodiac’s workaholic, often putting their job above everything else. That said, this full moon will be a balancing act between your personal and private life. You’ll be primed to learn how to live harmoniously between the two.

Think of Capricorn as The Devil Wears Prada’s Miranda Priestly — a stone-cold, successful leader. Capricorn is associated with work and our reputation, and when the full moon is stationed in the hardworking earth sign, it empowers our sense of authority and urges us to take initiative on our goals (hello, promotion) as we maintain focus on our soul’s objective.

“Brace yourself for a surge of emotions, but maybe some uncertainty about where to put them or how to handle them,” explains Marquardt. “Capricorn is a pretty independent sign, so it’s great to take personal responsibility for how you feel and try to work through your emotions on your own.”

Did I mention Capricorn’s planetary ruler, Saturn, is retrograde until Nov. 4? That basically ensures hurdles, so expect tension — think, office mishaps and public blunders — to crop up on the road to success. Still, howerver, Capricorn is on your side, lending tough love as it pushes you to keep moving forward with your head held high.

Keep reading to find out how the July 2023 full Buck moon will affect your zodiac sign.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

All eyes are on you, Aries — and the pressure to finalize your work projects is on. “Whether it's a work upgrade or making a big life announcement, they should take time to celebrate the moment and give credit to anyone who helped them get where they are now,” Marquardt says.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This lunation is all about expansion, Taurus, and Capricorn will help you venture out of your comfort zone with courage and resiliency. “Taureans will be reaching out, physically or metaphysically, to the cultures that inspire them with this lunation,” Erin River Sunday, lead astrologer for Birthdate Co. tells Bustle. It’s time for an adventure.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Live and let go, Gemini. “This is all about transformation for Geminis,” Sunday explains. “It’s a reminder that by choosing to close certain doors, others can be unlocked.” Capricorn will give you the courage to approach these decisions with a clear, stern eye. Stay strong.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

When it comes to your relationships, Cancer, creating and sticking to boundaries can be hard. However, putting in the work here can help your connections flourish. “Partnerships will be up for review with this lunation,” Sunday satys. “It’s an ideal time to solidify the one-on-one relationships that provide comforting structure.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Practice patience, Leo — your impulsivity could be your downfall, especially when it comes to disrupting your routine. That’s especially true when it comes to your health and wellness goals. “Careful baby steps can often get you somewhere much quicker than trying to make giant leaps, which can easily backfire,” Marquardt says.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Virgo, what a time! Your creative juices will call you to finish up those art projects. It’s also a fruitful moment to fulfil your romantic and sensual desires. “Virgo is having a more joyful time in general right now, which could also breathe new life into their close relationships,” Marquardt explains. Savor this.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Sentimental much, Libra? The pressure you feel from others might be remedied with a quiet night indoors, crafting or spending time with family. “This lunation will spotlight what makes Librans feel most secure and grounded,” says Sunday. “They should notice if any ancestral patterns are coming up for review around this time.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Speak up for what you believe in, Scorpio, especially when it comes to attracting what you want and achieving your greatest goals. That said, don’t think you have to do everything yourself. What resources will aid you on your journey? “Scorpios are connecting some important dots right now and seeing the true weight of their thoughts and words,” Marquardt says.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Money on your mind, Sagittarius? Capricorn energy will super-charge your work ethic and help you stay focused on manifesting abundance. “Watch for changes in your finances or personal values that bring newfound clarity,” astrologer Pix Wilder says.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Who are you outside of your career and aspirations, Capricorn? This is a time for deep reflection followed by manifestation. “Expect a shift or [eye-opening] experience around your identity or personal goals,” Wilder says. Big emotions might come up as you examine yourself — see if you can sit with them.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

How are you really doing? A mental check-in will do wonders. “Aquarians could feel the urge to cancel their social plans and stay home to meditate or zen out,” Marquardt says. If that’s the case, go for it. The spiritual downloads you’ll receive will push you toward a more stable future.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It’s easy to get lost in your own head, Pisces, but you’ll be moved to re-engage with people in your orbit. “Pisces will feel deeply connected to their social connections and realize they play an important role in the groups and organizations they're part of,” Marquardt says. Vulnerability is a beautiful thing but remember that boundaries are important, too — be practical about what you disclose to others.

Sources:

Ryan Marquardt, astrologer

Erin River Sunday, astrologer

Pix Wilder, astrologer