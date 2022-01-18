Here’s Your Love Horoscope For Mercury Retrograde Winter 2022

Mercury retrograde didn’t waste any time getting its prickly gears grinding as we entered the new year — as the first backspin of 2022 officially began on Jan. 14 and will roll on through Feb. 3. This transit is best known for stirring up confusion and conflict in the realm of mental matters, but it can have a major impact on our romantic relationships, too. With cuffing season well underway and Valentine’s Day lurking around the corner, it’s even more important to know how Mercury retrograde winter 2022 will affect your zodiac sign’s love life.

Mercury in astrology rules over logistical matters such as thinking, timing, calculating, and communicating — so when it retrogrades, it can muddy things up and slow things down in all of these areas. The effects of Mercury’s backspins are obvious at work and in our social lives, but if we’re not conscientious, it can wreak havoc when it comes to love, too. It’s harder to communicate clearly during these periods, which could result in misunderstandings with our partners or mixed signals on the dating scene. On the bright side, retrogrades give us a chance to review past disagreements and clear up unresolved issues, which ultimately make our relationships stronger.

It’s important to note that this Mercury retrograde also heavily overlaps with Venus retrograde, making the overall cosmic impact on our love lives even more notable. Venus is the planet that rules love and romance, so its current backspin — which lasts through Jan. 29 — has us reassessing what we value in relationships. Combined with the effects of Mercury retrograde, we might feel extra confused when it comes to what we want out of love or what we expect from our partners, or we may find that our minds are changing altogether. This cosmic combo also heightens the likelihood that we’ll get a DM from a past lover or find ourselves seeking closure on a not-yet-forgotten heartbreak. Retrograde seasons are notorious for bringing exes out of the woodwork, after all.

Whether you’re single, dating, or committed, you’ll want to know your Mercury retrograde love horoscope. Read on to get the scoop.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Both your career and social life are being impacted majorly by this retrograde, Aries. If you’re in a relationship, be sure you’re not taking out your frustrations on your partner or neglecting the relationship altogether. If you’re single, it’ll be easy to run into mixed signals with a crush at work or a mutual friend — so take things slow, communicate thoughtfully, and don’t make any assumptions that could make things awkward. It’s easy to misinterpret things during these periods!

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re craving excitement in your love life now, Taurus — and while planning a vacation with your lover or an elaborate date night with a crush would scratch your itch, Mercury retrograde could throw some logistical wrenches in the mix. Instead of booking big plans, find more low-key ways to bring more variety into your relationships right now. Fantasizing about the details of an upcoming adventure instead of actually trying to pin them down could rev up the romance without leading to frustration.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Retrogrades are known for bringing old flames back into our fires, Gemini — and it’s true that giving someone a second chance could expand your horizons and offer a valuable lesson in growth. However, be ready to dig beneath the surface of these past relationships and untangle the unspoken complications, too. Take your time as you assess whether a current connection just a fling or is actually aligned with your higher-minded values. Once the retrograde passes, you’ll have a clearer idea of what you need.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This retrograde could have a major impact on intimacy and partnerships for you, Cancer. Past secrets or resentments in your relationships could come floating up to the surface, or you could find yourself rehashing long-dead arguments with your lover. Instead of retreating into your shell at the first sign of drama, use this as an opportunity to face the issues head on and wrap them up once and for all. Your relationships will feel stronger and more emotionally-aligned once you do.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This retrograde could cause all sorts of misalignments and mix-ups in your romantic calendar, Leo, so it’s important to be clear about communication and make extra time for emotional connection. Scheduling can easily go haywire now, so pencil in date nights to touch base with your partners and ensure there are no hidden confusions or miscommunications cramping your style.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Being on time and on top of things isn’t usually an issue for you, Virgo. But given that Mercury is your ruling planet, this backspin could turn your calendar upside down, throwing a wrench in your romantic life. If you’re single, you might find that last-minute scheduling snags postpone long-awaited date nights with new crushes. If you’re in a relationship, it might feel like you’re on opposing schedules with your lover. While this can be frustrating, try to stay flexible! leaving some wiggle room in your plans can help offset the retrograde’s less-desirable effects.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

As the sign that rules partnerships, you’re always highly conscious of the dynamics in your love life, Libra. However, this retrograde could make it hard to see your romantic entanglements clearly. Miscommunciations with a crush could cause confusion or mixed signals, and overthinking in relationships could cause you second guess your feelings or your partner’s. By following your heart and staying in touch with your emotions, you can rise above the retrograde’s haziness.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you live with a partner, Scorpio, it’s going to be extra important to up the communication around domestic matters during this retrograde to ensure that no one’s feelings are being neglected. Even if you’re not sharing a household with your lover, pesky misunderstandings could have close-to-home emotional impacts — so be extra considerate about how you express things, especially if you’re broaching a sensitive spot in your relationship.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your inbox is bursting with flirty messages from a lover or crush, Sagittarius — but before you start DMing your way into multiple date nights, you’ll want to slow down and be sure you’re saying what you really mean. Words can easily be misconstrued right now, so make sure you’re not unintentionally sending anyone mixed signals or accepting more invites than your calendar can handle.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re in the process of deeply reassessing your values and tastes when it comes to love, Capricorn, so it’s vital that you give yourself the freedom to explore what you really want. It’s a great time to think through previous relationships and identify what worked for you and what didn’t — but it’s also important to acknowledge the ways your past desires might differ from your current ones. Be open to accepting what you want and communicating your romantic needs a direct way.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Retrogrades can make relationships really confusing, Aquarius — so it’s OK to feel like you need some solitude in order to properly process your feelings. If you’re in a relationship, don’t be afraid to let your partner know if you need some space to reflect on what you want out of romance right now. If you’re single, it may be a good time to retreat from the dating scene in order to get in touch with your relationship goals in a more authentic way, without any outside influences.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The mix-ups and misunderstandings of the current retrograde could make you feel extra sensitive, Pisces — especially if they impact the flow of your love life. If you’re feeling lost in a haze of relationship confusion, talk through what you’re going through with your closest crew in order to gain some much-needed perspective, or journal out your thoughts so you can revisit them with fresh eyes later on.