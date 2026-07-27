July 29's Full Buck Moon Will Be A Breeze For 2 Zodiac Signs

If you’re sensing a hint of revolution in the air, it might be partially due to the incoming full moon in the rebel-hearted sign of Aquarius, which rises on the morning of July 29. Traditionally nicknamed the annual Buck Moon due to the expeditious growth of deer antlers during this period of the summer, this lunation is equally set on propelling people to the next level of their evolution. Growth is inevitable under this full moon, so you might find it harder and harder to keep playing pretend or trying to squeeze yourself into boxes that simply aren’t made to fit you. This could pose a big challenge for some members of the zodiac, but for the couple of signs least affected by July’s full moon, this forward-thinking vibe will feel more refreshing than anything else.

Most of July has been dominated by a rare and powerful cosmic alignment known as a “basket” or “cradle,” which currently involves a face-off between abundant Jupiter and power-hungry Pluto. In between these two celestial bodies lie fellow faraway planets Uranus and Neptune — which symbolize innovation and intuition, respectively — which are forming mutual and positive connections with Jupiter and Pluto, creating a sort of outer planet support system that can push humanity toward a collective growth spurt. No big deal, right?

Because this alignment involves the planets that lie on the outskirts of the solar system, the shifts that it’s catalyzing are happening on a larger scale. However, the July 29 full moon is pulling these themes deep into everyone’s personal lives, as the moon and sun will be in tight conjunctions with Pluto and Jupiter, encouraging growth on both an external, intellectual, and outwardly expressive level, but also on an internal, emotional, and subconscious level. The status quo you’ve been sticking to — whether consciously or not — is probably starting to feel more restrictive than ever, so it might be time to burn your old rulebook and start paving your own path. It takes courage to think outside the box and forego social norms in favor of following your heart, but doing so is probably the only way to get your spirit to the place it's supposed to be right now.

Everyone is being asked to proudly wave their freak flags and be more authentic now. While not everyone will experience this as intensely as some people, even the signs least affected by July 29’s full moon will feel the forward-thinking flow. Read on to find out if you’re one of them.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Just last week you came out the other side of a rough Mercury retrograde in your sign, so after all that, the intensity of this full moon won’t trip you up for a moment. This lunation is rising in one of the more mysterious and subconscious parts of your chart, so you may start picking up on subtle energy shifts within yourself or previously unseen relationship dynamics that reveal things about others. Either way, the things you’re discovering may require you to set some new boundaries for yourself. You don’t owe anyone access to you, so to paraphrase RuPaul, if they’re not paying your bills, pay them no mind.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) The past week of Leo season has probably shifted some of your attention onto managing your responsibilities and your day-to-day routine, but this full moon wants you to take a break from the grind. Aquarius’ intellectual energy pulls you into your head, asking you to question the anxious voices that make you afraid to step outside of your comfort zone. It’s usually hard to see the subtle ways that you’re limiting yourself with self-doubt, but this lunation helps to shine a light on these unnecessary restrictions, allowing you to free your mind and embrace a more forward-thinking approach.

For more, check out your tarot reading.