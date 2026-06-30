Your July Astrology Forecast

Happy July, star babes, and welcome to the second half of 2026! The past six months have brought back-to-back planetary shifts that have completely reshaped the energetic landscape for the months, years, and even the decade ahead. But this year’s cosmic transformations are still unfolding, as the astrology of July brings a zodiacal shift for the Nodes of Destiny, as well as a rare outer planet alignment that’s predicted to usher in a new era. You’ll want to mark your calendar for July’s major astrological events.

As always, the first few weeks of July comprise the bulk of Cancer season, upping the summertime nostalgia factor while deepening emotional connections. The new moon on July 14 is especially ripe with feelings and a heightened sense of intuition, but keep in mind that the entirety of July’s Cancer season overlaps with Mercury retrograde. Move with more sensitivity and thoughtfulness in communication and logistical matters. Intuitive Neptune and structure-seeking Saturn also join the retrograde party this month, but thankfully Mercury’s backspin wraps up on July 23 — just one day after the sun leaves Cancer for its fiery and flamboyant home-base sign of Leo.

This month also brings some rare and powerful planetary alignments, including a chaotic and unpredictable Fourth of July conjunction, as well as an era-defining planetary arrangement that sparks collective growth and change during the final days of Cancer season.

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Speaking of change, the North and South Nodes of Destiny will switch up their spots in the zodiac on July 26, entering the signs of Aquarius and Leo, pushing everyone to forget about what’s popular in favor of what’s authentic. The full moon on July 29 hits in the same unconventional vein, inspiring innovations and radical growth.

There’s a lot of action packed into the next 31 days. Read on for your full July 2026 astrology forecast.

Cosmic Fireworks On July 4

Fourth of July pyrotechnics aren’t exclusive to firework shows this year. A much anticipated meet-up between hot-headed planet Mars and unpredictable planet Uranus is peaking on the morning on July 4 (or late-night July 3, for those on the west coast) — but the shockwaves produced by this aspect are likely to reverberate throughout the whole first week of the month.

This is a time to get more consciously attuned to the mystical aspects of life.

Uranus governs all things unexpected and out-of-the-box, while Mars is the planet of conflict, adrenaline, and instincts. With these two cosmic forces crashing into one another, there could be a lot of erratic behavior and impulsive actions on behalf of yourself or others, and intense or volatile out-of-left-field events could shake up the general landscape. Because of the instability factor, people may also be more accident prone or susceptible to drama. It may be a holiday weekend, but laying low or at least exercising caution is a smart move.

Retrogrades In Full Swing

In case you missed last month’s forecast, Mercury retrograde started during the final days of June, so it’s dominating the cosmic landscape for most of July. With Mercury retrograde in Cancer — in the thick of Cancer season, no less — you might find yourself lost in your memories instead of living in the present, and sensitivities around communication can make it hard to get points across without stepping on toes. There is a bright spot in the backspin though, and that’s the Mercury cazimi on July 12, which brings the sun and Mercury together in Cancer. Facts may still be murky, but intuition soars, allowing you to see through this transit’s lies and soak up its valuable lessons instead.

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Illusive Neptune joins the backspin brigade this month too, as the annual Neptune retrograde starts on July 7. This planetary reversal lasts until Dec. 12, but because Neptune is a faraway planet, its effects will be more subtle in nature. Neptune rules spirituality, intuition, dreams, and imagination, so this is a time to get more consciously attuned to the mystical aspects of life and take a peek behind the veil.

Love Gets Practical With Venus In Virgo

On July 9, love planet Venus enters the detail-oriented and perfectionist sign of Virgo, making everyone feel a little more analytical about love and potentially sharpening your critical eye in relationships. Acts of service are the love language du jour, so if you’re looking to impress someone, do them a helpful favor or treat them to a practical gift.

The first week of this transit could be especially cleansing and clarifying, as Venus will connect with the release-oriented South Node of Destiny and square off with unconventional Uranus. Focus on letting go of toxic dynamics and breaking old romantic patters, as well as allowing yourself to explore new pleasures.

An Intuitive New Moon On July 14

The moon is joining the sun and Mercury retrograde in the lunar home base of Cancer on July 14 for a powerful new moon. Fresh starts can be difficult to execute during Mercury retrograde periods, and this new moon is fully entangled with the current one — but it still symbolizes a new beginning on an emotional level. Intuition is at a high point now, allowing you to put some old puzzle pieces together or pick up on energies that you may not otherwise have noticed. Pay attention to your feelings more than anything else, as your heart will tell you what’s right.

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Rare Outer Planet Alignments

This month brings the peak of a defining planetary alignment of 2026 — one that’s been predicted to bring about a new era — and it’s been a long time coming. Over the past year and a half, the five most distant planets from the sun have experienced a near-simultaneously shift, all ingressing into new signs within a relatively short span of time, despite each of them moving through the zodiac at very different speeds.

This mass realignment began with Pluto entering Aquarius in late 2024 for the first time since the 1700s. Since 2026 began, Saturn and Neptune have entered Aries, Uranus entered Gemini, and most recently, Jupiter entered Leo. In July, these five planets will activate an aspect referred to as a “basket” or “cradle.” This occurs when two planets are opposite from each other, and one of them is being positively supported by a network of other nearby planets, forming a basket-like shape on one side of the zodiac that can hold a lot of power and energy.

Launch whatever passion projects have been percolating in your mind.

The July 2026 basket involving the outer planets is referred to by some astrologers as “Barbault’s Basket,” as renowned astrologer André Barbault predicted this to be a massive catalyst for collective change. Between the tumultuous Fourth of July aspects, the ongoing United States Pluto return, and the power of Barbault’s Basket, this month is likely to be a major turning point for social change and structural realignment, potentially ushering in an exciting new era.

Big Leo Season Energy

Leo season starts on July 22, meaning the sun is entering its glitzy and glamorous home sign. This fixed fire sign brings the perfect vibe for boosting your confidence, igniting your personal passions, and embracing a sunnier outlook as summer heats up. If you aren’t already there, hot girl summer mode starts now.

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This is the first Leo season in more than a decade during which the sun will be joined by lucky planet Jupiter, which just entered the cosmic lion’s den at the end of last month. During the final days of the month, the sun and Jupiter will meet in the zodiac for a gorgeous Jupiter cazimi in Leo, bringing some of the most abundant, lush, and inspiring energy of the whole month. If it’s been a rough go, use this as a sweet and fortuitous day to let off some steam.

Goodbye, Mercury Retrograde...

Change is in the air, because just one day after Leo season begins, Mercury retrograde comes to an end. Rejoice! The planet of communication, timing, and thinking stations direct on July 23, wrapping up an exhausting few weeks of misunderstandings, scheduling snags, and brain fog. Leo season’s creativity and confidence combined with Mercury’s fast-accelerating momentum is a fabulous blend of energies to help you launch whatever passion projects have been percolating in your mind throughout Cancer season. It’s also a good time to smooth over any disagreements that resulted from the retrograde’s rehashing.

Hello, Saturn Retrograde

Mercury retrograde is over, but Saturn is swooping in to take its place just a few days later. The annual Saturn retrograde period starts on July 26 this year and will last through Dec. 10. As the planet of rules, structure, and tough love, Saturn’s down-to-business backspin is a time to own any responsibilities that have surfaced over the past months and get more serious about taking in the lessons life has taught you recently. Saturn also governs karma, so you may have an opportunity to clear the air or right some wrongs over the coming months, too.

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Shifting Of The Nodes On July 26

The end of the month kicks off a period of soul-level recalibration on many levels, as the North and South Nodes of Fate shift into the signs of Aquarius and Leo on July 26. The North Node represents spiritual purpose and embracing your destiny, while the South Node is symbolic of your comfort zone and all the limitations and crutches that can hold you back if you stay within its confines. This is the first time since 2009 that the Nodes have been in this particular zodiacal alignment, and it’s a meaningful turning point in the way people can challenge the status quo and build new traditions.

Life is more fun when people are willing to challenge norms.

These spiritual cosmic points are also called the Nodes of the Moon or the Lunar Nodes, as they correspond to the moon’s orbit — and that’s also why their movement through the zodiac dictates the placement of the eclipses. Expect to explore themes of self-expression, unconventionality, collective growth, and personal passion over the course of the eclipse seasons that hit between now and early 2028.

A Free-Thinking Full Moon On July 29

The month wraps up on a thrilling lunar high note, as the luminaries are facing off in the zodiac on July 29, ushering in a free-thinking and truth-seeking full moon in airy Aquarius. This lunation invites everyone to be the weirdest, wackiest, and most authentic versions of themselves — which will inevitably inspire other people to embrace their one-of-a-kind qualities, too. Life is more fun when people are willing to challenge norms, so be a little rebellious and let your freak flag fly.