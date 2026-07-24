The Spiritual Meaning Of July's Full Buck Moon Will Inspire You To Let Go

On July 29, the sun in life-of-the-party Leo will face off with the moon in rebel-hearted Aquarius, initiating this month’s full moon. As it turns out, this full moon is one of the most powerful astral moments of the summer. Also dubbed the annual Buck Moon, this lunation encourages you to level up into a new era of evolution, confidently stepping beyond the status quo to embrace the unconventional and unknown. The spiritual meaning of July’s full Buck Moon ties in both the personal and the collective, and getting in tune with it can refine your growth trajectory throughout this whole second half of the year.

Full moons occur about every 28 days, and they mark the exact midpoint of the monthly lunar cycle. The moon is always directly opposite from the sun in the zodiac during a full moon, and it’s this cosmic vantage point that allows the moon’s face to be fully illuminated, lighting up the skies and people’s emotions alike. This lunar phase is often associated with heightened energies, stirring up drama, or activating more intense feelings or climactic situations. Because it’s the zenith of the moon’s growth before it begins its waning period, it’s also a good time to let go of things and clear away what isn’t in alignment anymore.

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The full moon on July 29 is particularly powerful, as the moon will be in a tight conjunction with transformational planet Pluto in the revolutionary sign of Aquarius. It’s also sitting straight across from lucky planet Jupiter in Leo, which is partnered up with the sun for the annual Jupiter cazimi that peaks on the very same day. This potent cosmic combination can help you drum up the confidence necessary to be a little more fully yourself, and the passion necessary to push past the pressure to conform.

Knowing the spiritual meaning of July 29’s full Buck Moon can help you make the most of the current cosmic landscape. Read on for the scoop.

Spiritual Meaning Of July’s Buck Moon

The full moon that falls in July is also known by its traditional indigenous nickname of the Buck Moon, named as such due to the fact that male deer antlers typically reach an accelerated point in their growth cycles during this stretch of summer in North America. This lunation has also historically been referred to as the Ripe Corn Moon, Blueberry Moon, or the “Time Of Much Ripening,” according to Farmer’s Almanac. These various lunar titles all share a theme of ripeness, abundant growth, and the potential for proliferation that is often associated with this lush time of year. These themes are also reflected in the spiritual meaning of this year’s Buck Moon, as now is a time for harnessing all of the lessons you’ve learned, then propelling yourself onto a new track — one where you can expand upward and outward, but also root more deeply into yourself.

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If you look at the current zodiacal weather, this is certainly a “time of much ripening.” July just delivered a rare astrological formation — known as a cosmic basket or cradle — which involves a whole party of planets connecting with one another across one half of the zodiac. In July’s case, it’s an opposition between underworld-dwelling Pluto and expansive Jupiter that’s being positively supported by innovative Uranus and mystical Neptune, collectively forming the shape of a cradle or basket. The alignment creates a sort of container for this powerful combination of planetary energies, pulling recent large-scale changes up to the surface and helping collective growth spurts click into place.

Let go of the past and all the ego-related baggage that’s associated with it.

The Buck Moon is inextricable from July’s cosmic cradle, as the full moon sits right next to Pluto and directly across from the sun, which is perfectly conjunct Jupiter. This boils down what’s currently happening on a societal scale down to what you’re feeling personally, reminding everyone of their unique place within the collective. These are very Aquarian themes, so the fact that the full moon takes place in the sign of the water-bearer is very on point. Aquarius is the sign that rules groups and communities, counterculture, and revolutionary changes, so it encourages everyone to let their freak flag fly and immerse themselves in the power of the people.

Some things have a way of happening slowly, then all at once. The changes in the overall cosmic landscape that have taken place throughout 2026 began may start to feel that way with the passing of this full moon — as if all that’s been building up gradually will suddenly take real effect. The spiritual meaning of July’s full moon encourages you to jump on the accelerated track to the here and now. If you’re willing to let go of the past and all the ego-related baggage that’s associated with it, you’ll be able to zoom into a future full of new possibilities.

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How To Work With July’s Buck Moon

This is the last full moon that’ll happen before eclipse season takes over in August, so if you want to get into some moon spells or manifestation rituals, now’s the time — as eclipses are usually thought to be a little too chaotic for that kind of energy work. Aquarius zodiac energy is innovative, quirky, and forward-thinking, so forget about what’s trendy and hone in on your weirder and wackier goals. It’s a fabulous time for exploring outside of norms. It can also be a good lunation to focus on humanitarian goals and get in touch with your wishes for the future of the world. The Aquarius full moon is a visionary time, so think outside the box and tap into the collective consciousness. You may only be one person out of eight billion, but your voice and vision matters.

Challenge yourself to step away from your personal anxieties.

Whether or not you package up your full moon intentions into a formal ritual, this is a really important time to consider the ways in which your self-consciousness or desire to conform is keeping you from embracing your truest and most powerful current form. What contributions could you offer the world if you had the courage to go against the grain? Where would you be if you stopped worrying about other people’s judgments and simply did what felt authentic in the moment? Challenge yourself to step away from your personal anxieties and try something new. An intentional but unorthodox choice will open doors you can’t even imagine. Doing the same thing over and over or allowing made-up rules to dictate your behavior, will keep you trapped in a hamster wheel of inauthenticity and stagnation. Freedom is a gift, so use yours in every way you can.