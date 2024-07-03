You may be excited about some Fourth of July parties or perhaps having an extra day off — but there’s also a beautiful new moon rising on July 5 that all zodiac signs can look forward to, regardless of what they celebrate. Overall, the astrology of the Fourth of July weekend promises a positive start to the month and brings a lovely lunar reset, too.

The Fourth of July is a fairly laid-back day in the stars, perfect for relaxing with friends and family. The moon cozies up in its home sign of Cancer in the afternoon and officially begins approaching its new lunar cycle. If you have the day off, enjoy some low-key leisure time — and if you’re watching the fireworks show, expect it to look extra spectacular, as the current moon phase makes the night sky particularly dark.

This upcoming new moon is rising in the caring and comfort-seeking sign of Cancer on July 5, and it’s a sweet time to gently begin a new endeavor or open up emotionally to your loved ones. Soften your heart and focus on prioritizing self-care, fostering more meaningful social connections, and taking care of business in your home life. Cancer zodiac energy can be pretty passive and tender-hearted, but this lunation has some powerful planetary support behind it that can inspire you to go after your goals with a little more zeal.

Saturday, July 6, is packed with good vibes, including a lunar conjunction with romantic Venus, making it a great day for a date night. But you may still feel a little sensitive post-new-moon, so be extra sweet to yourself and everyone else! The moon enters flashy Leo later in the evening, then conjoins with chatty planet Mercury on Sunday afternoon, putting everyone in a more social and gregarious mood. Grab a late lunch or happy hour cocktail with a friend to wrap up the weekend with a fun and spontaneous sense of connection.

Everyone will feel the good vibes during the Fourth of July weekend, but finding out how it’ll affect each zodiac can help you make the most of it.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) You may be in the mood to stay close to home this weekend, so a backyard barbecue with family or a chill movie night with close friends may be preferable to any wild Fourth of July ragers. Clear your schedule of outside distractions under the new moon, because if you focus your energy on your private life, you can get yourself into a good place emotionally.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) The moon is hitting your communication sector on the Fourth of July, so it’s a great time to socialize. Hit up a gathering with friends and spark up some conversations with new people. The new moon inspires you to share what’s on your heart this weekend, so work on verbalizing your feelings — especially if there are things you haven’t shared. This could be the start of a really important dialogue.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Indulge in life’s pleasures on the Fourth of July — whether that means cooking up some comfort food for your friends or splurging on luxurious self-care to maximize your day off. Get down to business under the new moon the following day, as it’s the perfect time to plant seeds for a lucrative new project. Take action toward money or career goals because the planets want to support your success.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Your ruling planet has come home to your sign for most of this holiday weekend, so you’re turning over a new leaf in a big way. Listen to your heart and give it exactly what it wants. What are your true goals? How do you want to show up in the world right now? Where does it feel like your energy is flowing? Have some Fourth of July fun, then focus on letting your authentic self shine.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): A boozy and boisterous Fourth of July brunch is a great way to celebrate, as social vibes will flow all morning. But by the time the fireworks are going off and the new moon is getting ready to crest, you might feel a little more introspective. Take some time to yourself this weekend to figure out how to better care for your inner self and spirit. A meditative solo new moon ritual may be in order.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): Check out what fun events may be happening in your area during this holiday weekend, because the vibes are ripe for you to get out, make new friends, and be more of a social butterfly. Under the new moon, reflect on what’s happening within your friend group and the community you surround yourself with. You should feel supported and emotionally safe with your crew, so check in with your heart.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): Sometimes the most important way to make an impact through your career is to bring your heart into it, and that’s exactly what this new moon is inspiring you to do. If you have extra days off, enjoy them, but use the time away from work to get clarity on the true impact you want to make in the world. If you could do anything, what would it be? Anything is possible, and this new moon is the time to start manifesting.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): If you gather with friends on the Fourth of July, don’t shy away from having a philosophical conversation or two. You might stumble into a helpful perspective check. Under the new moon, it’s time to shake off whatever shackles you’ve been carrying on your spirit and start embracing new ways of thinking. The world is your oyster, but you need to swim further into the sea to discover the pearls.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): Being vulnerable isn’t always easy, but challenge yourself to think of it as an exciting new adventure of the emotional sort. You may find yourself setting boundaries with loved ones during holiday social events, but if you do it with compassion, they’ll appreciate your honesty. The new moon plunges you deeper into your feelings, and instead of repressing what’s bubbling up, try to embrace it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): For you, this is one of the most emotionally connected new moons of the year. Make plans with a lover or some of your closest friends to celebrate the long weekend. Quality time with your top-tier people is exactly what the cosmic doctor orders. Open up about your feelings with your partners under the new moon — because your vulnerability could spark a whole new, meaningful era in your relationship.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): You deserve a little bit of TLC, Aquarius. Take advantage of any extra time off this weekend by putting work aside and focusing your attention on nurturing your mind, body, and spirit. Does your current schedule give you time for comfort, connection, and emotional reflection? The new moon brings the perfect energy for restructuring your routine and putting self-care higher on your priority list.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20): Romance is in the air for you all Fourth of July weekend long — so whether or not you see fireworks in the sky, you’re likely to feel some in your heart. This is a beautiful time to open yourself up to finding new love or pour more energy into emotional connections. A crush could turn into something or an existing relationship could suddenly feel more passionate and inspiring. Lean into love.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.