You may be excited about some Fourth of July parties or perhaps having an extra day off — but there’s also a beautiful new moon rising on July 5 that all zodiac signs can look forward to, regardless of what they celebrate. Overall, the astrology of the Fourth of July weekend promises a positive start to the month and brings a lovely lunar reset, too.
The Fourth of July is a fairly laid-back day in the stars, perfect for relaxing with friends and family. The moon cozies up in its home sign of Cancer in the afternoon and officially begins approaching its new lunar cycle. If you have the day off, enjoy some low-key leisure time — and if you’re watching the fireworks show, expect it to look extra spectacular, as the current moon phase makes the night sky particularly dark.
This upcoming new moon is rising in the caring and comfort-seeking sign of Cancer on July 5, and it’s a sweet time to gently begin a new endeavor or open up emotionally to your loved ones. Soften your heart and focus on prioritizing self-care, fostering more meaningful social connections, and taking care of business in your home life. Cancer zodiac energy can be pretty passive and tender-hearted, but this lunation has some powerful planetary support behind it that can inspire you to go after your goals with a little more zeal.
Saturday, July 6, is packed with good vibes, including a lunar conjunction with romantic Venus, making it a great day for a date night. But you may still feel a little sensitive post-new-moon, so be extra sweet to yourself and everyone else! The moon enters flashy Leo later in the evening, then conjoins with chatty planet Mercury on Sunday afternoon, putting everyone in a more social and gregarious mood. Grab a late lunch or happy hour cocktail with a friend to wrap up the weekend with a fun and spontaneous sense of connection.
Everyone will feel the good vibes during the Fourth of July weekend, but finding out how it’ll affect each zodiac can help you make the most of it.
Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.