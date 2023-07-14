3 Zodiac Signs Will Feel Extra Emotional During The July New Moon

Your summer itinerary might involve exciting vacations and much-needed relaxation, but with the July new moon on the horizon, pencil in time for one more thing: a moment to sit with your emotions. When la luna enters tenderhearted Cancer on July 17, 2023 at 2:32 p.m. ET, it’ll usher in a period of soft, delicate energy. We can all expect to have a heart-to-heart with our feelings, but for the zodiac signs most affected by the July new moon in Cancer, exploring their inner world will feel especially urgent.

There’s a reason why Cancers have a maternal reputation. As the cardinal water sign, they protect what they love at any cost. And just like their hard shell and sharp claws, the Cancer new moon can cause us to be extra guarded as we hone in on our emotions. Protecting your peace requires admitting when you need guidance and mustering up the courages to face challenges head on.

“Expect to feel the emotions being stirred up in some sensitive area of life, and more possible volatility in the world as this moon also squares Chiron,” astrologer Angel Dawn tells Bustle. The asteroid Chiron, aka the “Wounded Healer,” is all about showing us our deepest weaknesses. The zodiac signs who will feel this lunation’s impact the most will be called to face their shortcomings.

Read on to find out if you’re one of the select few zodiac signs who will be most affected by the July new moon in Cancer.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19)

Prepare yourself for a few waterworks, Aries — this emotional lunation is pulling at your heartstrings, and the more you resist, the more drama you’ll cause. “Some discomfort may arise as you step away from your energetic norm to recharge,” astrologer Pix Wilder tells Bustle. “You may feel a touch out of place initially, but stick with it.”

Allow yourself to sit with your emotions. Take a good look around your home and appreciate the comfort it gives you. Leaning on your family (or chosen family) might provide cushy support — so don’t be too proud to admit you need extra TLC right now.

​​Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Libra, you might be finding that despite your success, the top can be a lonely place. Whether you’re excelling in your career or mustering up the courage to embark on a new professional journey, this new moon is asking you to slow down, assess your needs, and create a plan for how you can move forward. Is your current job serving you?

“Your career's about to hit a refreshing high note with this new moon, but don't be surprised if the sudden change makes you squirm,” Wilder says. “Unexpected breaks are cool, but they might get a tad uncomfortable.”

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It’s about to get a little rocky, Sagittarius. Your eyes will be wide open, so prepare to do some serious reflection. “The new moon will have you examining deep-seated emotions and fears. This may be uncomfortable, but it's a key step in understanding yourself better,” Wilder says.

Whether you’re re-evaluating relationships, your financial plans, or how you operate in your domestic life, there’s a lot of change that needs to happen before you can reap all the goodness that awaits.

Sources:

Angel Dawn, astrologer

Pix Wilder, astrologer