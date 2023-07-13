If you’ve been feeling extra sensitive lately, you’re not alone — we’re just in the middle of Cancer season. But believe it or not, we haven’t seen the worst of the water sign’s emotional energy just yet. You might want to stock up on tissues now, because our feelings are about to be all over the place once the July new moon arrives on July 17 at 2:32 p.m. ET.
New moons are known for being ripe with catharsis, thanks to their associations with reflection and new beginnings. But you can expect this lunation to feel extra cathartic because la luna will be in its home sign of Cancer, the nurturing and sensitive matriarch of the zodiac. That means your emotions will likely be operating at a much higher level, whether you’re a crab or not.
“For non-Cancer natives, this season can have some unexpected, emotional ebbs and flows,” astrologer Catherine Gerdes tells Bustle. “Situated between buoyant Gemini and passionate Leo seasons, our hearts can feel tender by feelings churned up in this astrological climate. Cancerian energy is no stranger to these depths, as it conveys its messages through the deep feels — and those deep feels could be more pronounced with this new moon opposing Pluto in Capricorn.” In other words: Buckle up, because it’s going to be a bumpy ride.
Though it may sound intimidating, the wistful, weepy energy of this new moon has its benefits, especially in creative spaces. Because la luna will be trine to Neptune, the lunar event may inspire you to channel your emotions into a creative outlet or teach you to follow your intuition, per Gerdes. “Let this new moon inspire poetry that flows directly from the heart,” says the expert.