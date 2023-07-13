If you’ve been feeling extra sensitive lately, you’re not alone — we’re just in the middle of Cancer season. But believe it or not, we haven’t seen the worst of the water sign’s emotional energy just yet. You might want to stock up on tissues now, because our feelings are about to be all over the place once the July new moon arrives on July 17 at 2:32 p.m. ET.

New moons are known for being ripe with catharsis, thanks to their associations with reflection and new beginnings. But you can expect this lunation to feel extra cathartic because la luna will be in its home sign of Cancer, the nurturing and sensitive matriarch of the zodiac. That means your emotions will likely be operating at a much higher level, whether you’re a crab or not.

“For non-Cancer natives, this season can have some unexpected, emotional ebbs and flows,” astrologer Catherine Gerdes tells Bustle. “Situated between buoyant Gemini and passionate Leo seasons, our hearts can feel tender by feelings churned up in this astrological climate. Cancerian energy is no stranger to these depths, as it conveys its messages through the deep feels — and those deep feels could be more pronounced with this new moon opposing Pluto in Capricorn.” In other words: Buckle up, because it’s going to be a bumpy ride.

Though it may sound intimidating, the wistful, weepy energy of this new moon has its benefits, especially in creative spaces. Because la luna will be trine to Neptune, the lunar event may inspire you to channel your emotions into a creative outlet or teach you to follow your intuition, per Gerdes. “Let this new moon inspire poetry that flows directly from the heart,” says the expert.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19) andresr/E+/Getty Images “This new moon highlights an internal rebirth and chance to renew something within your home,” Gerdes says, so don’t be afraid to make some necessary changes around the house. This can be as simple as “making tweaks to feel more nurtured and supported in your cozy abode,” or as meaningful as “investing time into your family or starting a new cycle with someone close,” per the astrologer.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20) andreswd/E+/Getty Images Gerdes recommends letting your curiosity “nudge you out of your comfort zone” and into new experiences, dear Taurus. “This has the opportunity to revitalize your relationship with your friends or neighbors. It's encouraged to take the initiative to connect and spark a conversation you've been meaning to have. Reconnect with your tribe.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tatiana Ebel/Moment/Getty Images Because the new moon is in your second house of values and resources, you’re gonna want to keep a close eye on your wallet and reassess your spending, Gemini. “Do you invest in what is worthwhile for you?” asks Gerdes. “How do your choices and energy investments reflect your relationship with yourself? It's not the realm that screams summer fun, but it will pay off.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22) skynesher/E+/Getty Images Despite it being your season, the celestial forecast looks a bit rough for you, dear Cancer. “With Pluto retrograding across from you, don't be surprised if relationship themes come to the surface,” warns Gerdes. “You might find yourself at a crossroads of healing and moving forward or choosing to call it quits in a partnership. Either way, it's a new, fresh time for you.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images The new moon will have the strongest influence over Leo’s twelfth house, which emphasizes their subconscious realm and is tied to themes of spirituality and repression, per Gerdes. For this reason, the astrologer suggests “Let[ting] it out - whatever ‘it’ is. Feel the feels and clean house so you can get ready to embrace your season.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Dimensions/E+/Getty Images Your house of community is heating up this new moon, Virgo, which means there’s never been a better time to meet new people and put yourself out there. “Choosing an environment or group with similar hobbies or interests is encouraged,” remarks Gerdes. “It's also a good time to reassess if the places you're pouring your energy are in alignment with your values.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Hiraman/E+/Getty Images Libras who feel stagnant at work should use this new moon as a new beginning. “In your house of career, this new moon can signify the next chapter for your professional life,” Gerdes says. “It's the perfect time to think of the big picture and what you're building for your future. A social event or professional mixer might offer a new career opportunity for you.” How exciting!

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) RECVISUAL/E+/Getty Images Gerdes shares that Scorpios may feel “naturally inclined to seek out a program or course that has captivated [them]” during this new moon, as the lunar event may inspire the water sign to expand their knowledge or even seek out a mentor.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Oleh_Slobodeniuk/E+/Getty Images La luna will be in Sag’s eighth house of transformation, so Gerdes recommends taking this as an opportunity for renewal and rebirth. “This new [moon] you may come at the expense of releasing a partnership or contract,” warns the astrologer. “As a spiritual house, you may find that a practice or practitioner may be beneficial in guiding you through this metamorphosis.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Drazen_/E+/Getty Images “This Cancer new moon falls in your house of relationships,” Gerdes said of Capricorn. “Whether solo or partnered, it's a powerful time to reinvent what partnership looks like for you. This could include identifying the treasured traits in your partner or clarifying what you'd like to experience moving forward.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) SolStock/E+/Getty Images With the moon in your sixth house, Gerdes believes now is the time for you to start a fresh new routine, dear Aquarius. “You could feel inspired to make shifts relating to your health, and it's an ideal time to revise your schedule and work routine,” explains the astrologer.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) brohovska_mary / 500px/500px Prime/Getty Images Don’t hesitate to tap into your creativity this lunation, Pisces. “What project has been boiling up within you?” asks Gerdes. “Which experience are you concealing that's ready to be expressed through you? You're a naturally artistic sign, and this new moon falls in a creative house for you. Don't pass up the opportunity for a clean slate, new journal, or fresh canvas.”

