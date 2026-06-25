June 29’s Full Strawberry Moon Is Low-Key For These 2 Zodiac Signs

Welcome to the first full moon of summer! This lunar climax is rising on the evening of June 29 in the hardworking and disciplined sign of Capricorn. It hits at almost the exact midpoint of 2026, making it a helpful check-in point for any goals you may have set for yourself at the beginning of the year. The astrology of this full moon is intense, so some people may find that they’re facing tumultuous choices or circumstances. However, the zodiac signs least affected by the June 29 full moon will have an easier time tapping into their productive side.

It’s currently Cancer season, which encourages everyone to seek out people, spaces, and situations that make them feel comfortable and cared for. However, this full moon is rising directly across the zodiac in the down-to-business sign of Capricorn. It’s asking everyone to balance their externally-focused and outward-reaching endeavors with their need for inner comfort. It’s time to build some emotionally solid foundations for your goals that ensure your worldliest ambitions will grow deep and long-lasting roots.

The full moon hits just a few hours after Mercury retrograde begins, and it’s also squaring off with hazy and delulu planet Neptune. This can sprinkle confusion or even heavy emotions over this lunation’s events, making it difficult to move forward with a clear-headed plan. Thankfully, Capricorn’s pragmatic and productivity-focused energy is as realist as it gets, so set your sentimentality aside and look at your situation with rationality. Which of your 2026 projects are close to a climax, launch, or conclusion? Give those a final push into actualization under this lunation. If there are intentions that haven’t seen much movement, do you think they may still be worth tending to and able to bear fruit in the future? If so, start fertilizing that soil and nurturing their growth.

Capricorn zodiac energy is always ambitious, but under no circumstances is it reckless. This cardinal earth sign won’t take a step forward unless it knows the foundation beneath its feet is as solid as stone — and it takes itself seriously, so its goals feel too important to risk failure due to being rushed or overzealous. Maintaining this mentality now can be helpful for you too, as there are some unwieldy and chaotic planetary alignments happening alongside the full moon that make rash or impulsive decisions an especially risky game.

There’s a lot happening with this lunation, but the signs least affected by the June 29 full moon shouldn’t worry too much. Read on to find out if you’re one of them.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) You’ve probably been doing a lot of introspection lately, as there have been lots of changes taking place in your subconscious that are working their way up to the surface. This full moon is asking you to bring some structure to your daily life so that you can fully integrate these meaningful shifts and growth spurts. If your routine is in chaos, how are you supposed to find the time and energy to present with the feelings that are unfolding? Additionally, on the very same night as the full moon — just a few hours after it hits its peak — planet Jupiter enters your sign for the first time in over a decade, kicking off a whole year of deep personal, philosophical, and experiential growth. Paired with the productivity-boosting energy of this full moon, you’ll be extra inspired to make more room in your schedule to expand.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Getting organized and tightening up your work and health habits has been an important focus for you lately, but this full moon asks you to take a step back from your grind and get in tune with your inner self instead. If you’re not granting yourself some occasional spiritual maintenance time, it’ll be harder and harder to stay engaged with the tasks that take up your time on a routine-level. This lunation probably won’t rock your world in any visceral way, but it can be a powerful force when it comes to clearing out subconscious fears and feelings to make more space for your intuition. Some downtime to recharge your batteries is the best way to let the full moon work its magic on you.

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