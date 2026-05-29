Your June Astrology Forecast

The astrology of June is intense from start to finish, as it kicks off on the heels of a rare and powerful full blue moon — the second in a duo of full moons that began and ended the month of May. A full moon hangover is one thing, but the cosmic energy only gets more powerful from there, as some of the year’s most significant astrological shifts are going down this month. These ingresses will set the tone for the summer, the year ahead, and even years beyond that. Oh, and did I mention that Mercury retrograde is back, too? There’s a lot happening with June’s astrological events, so you’ll want to mark your calendar.

With so much going on with the planets this month, you should thank your lucky stars that Gemini season’s busy-bodied and quick-thinking energy is on your side. The sun is in this quizzical air sign for the first three weeks of June, making multitasking, yapping, and fact-checking necessary parts of everyone’s day for the bulk of the month. The Gemini new moon that hits mid-month is the perfect time to put your curiosity and communication skills to work and pursue something that piques your interest.

Cancer season doesn’t start until June 21, but its soft-hearted and sensitive vibes are heavy from the start, as Mercury enters this water sign on June 1, followed by an auspicious and magical Venus-Jupiter conjunction in Cancer on June 9. With the planet of love and the planet of luck joining forces, you can bet this is one of the most fortunate days of the year for manifesting romance, money, or anything else your heart desires. Make your move quick, because both of these planets will ingress into fiery and flashy Leo during the weeks following — and once Jupiter leaves Cancer on June 29, it won’t return for more than a decade.

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Another major planetary move comes on June 19, which is when wounded-healer comet Chiron shifts into Taurus for the first time in more than 40 years, kicking off a journey of growth and healing for the collective’s relationship to money, their physical bodies, and more. The summer solstice hits two days later, kicking off both Cancer season and the astronomical season of summer. One week later, passion planet Mars enters Gemini, giving everyone more mental stamina.

That’ll come in handy once Mercury retrograde begins on June 29, as this pesky cosmic reversal is known for mixing signals, causing brain fog, and making things more confusing than they need to be. Don’t let that stop you from enjoying the fruits of the full Strawberry Moon that hits later that night, as this can be a lush time to manifest your material goals.

It’s a big month in the cosmos, so read on for the full scoop on June’s astrology forecast.

Cancerian Vibes

It’s still very much Gemini season for the first few weeks of May, but the tender-hearted Cancerian energy of summertime is creeping its way onto the cosmic shores almost immediately. Communication planet Mercury enters Cancer on the morning of June 1, giving communication a softer and more sensitive touch. Right now, we’re thinking more with our hearts and less with our heads.

Practice the important art of taking up space.

Mercury will find itself in good company once it enters Cancer, as both love planet Venus and luck planet Jupiter — known as the fortune-filled “benefic planets” in traditional astrology — are already in this compassion-centered water sign. On June 9, Venus and Jupiter will entwine for a conjunction in the very last degrees of Cancer, catalyzing a beautifully heart-opening and compassion-cultivating moment for manifestation. If you’re looking to cultivate a loving relationship, a meaningful sense of community, or more genuine care and connection in the world in general, this is one of the most auspicious moments of the year to make some magic.

Love Gets Flashy With Venus In Leo

On June 13, a few days after the sweet and succulent Venus-Jupiter conjunction, Venus will saunter into the regal and attention-loving sign of Leo — which happens to be the perfect energy for kicking off a hot girl summer. Dramatic displays of affection, flashy and flamboyant fashions, and generally oozing confidence is the vibe for this transit. It’s a great time to give pleasure center stage in romance and embrace your inner superstar.

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New Moon In Gemini

The following day, on June 14, a new moon in Gemini rises in the skies. Gemini season is generally a time for making connections, sparking up conversations, and kicking into a springier and more outgoing version of yourself, and this new moon is giving you the energy necessary to do all of the above. If you have something to communicate —whether that’s an idea you want to broadcast on a larger scale or an important sentiment you’d like to share with someone you know personally — this is a fabulous time to let the words flow.

Chiron Enters Taurus

A subtle but meaningful shift is taking place on June 19 that’ll gently shift the tone for most of the next decade. After spending eight years in impulsive and zealous Aeries, the wounded-healer comet Chiron is ingressing into grounded and practical Taurus. Chiron highlights sensitive spots and areas of pain, but it also helps to transmute these wounds and triggers into something empowering. Thus is the healing power of this special comet. Over the next eight years, a collective and personal healing journey will inspire people to mend their relationships to money, materialism, and even their physical bodies.

Cancer Season & Summer Solstice

It’s been a spring full of growth and action, but come June 21, it’ll officially be summer here in the Northern hemisphere. This marks the day of the summer solstice, and it also happens to be the longest day of the year, during which the sun hits its zenith in the sky and provides the longest amount of light. Traditionally, this solstice is a time to celebrate the abundant nature of the upcoming season, as well as a time to reflect on your goals and accomplishments since the spring equinox and decide how you’d like to move forward throughout the summer.

Move forward with equal parts emotional awareness and logic.

June 21 is also the first day of Cancer season, as the sun will dive into this sentimental water sign’s seas. This first month of summer makes everyone a little more tender and soft-hearted, allowing you to soak up the summer sweetness from a more open and loving space. It’s a beautiful time to connect with family, indulge in nostalgia, tend to your home, and do things that make you feel emotionally safe and connected.

Thinking Fast With Mars In Gemini

Mars is the planet of action, passion, and ambition, and it enters airy Gemini on June 28. After spending a couple months in steady-footed and stubborn Taurus, this shift into quick-thinking Gemini will likely bring some more mutability and openness to the way you make decisions and get motivated. You may find yourself being more action-oriented when it comes to communication, and multitasking may be a lot more efficient than trying to focus all your energy toward a single goal. It’ll be important to keep yourself mentally stimulated, as you may find that intellectual pursuits begin to feel more competitive or intense.

Mercury Retrograde Begins

It’s about to be official: Mercury retrograde has returned. The planet of logistics and communication will hit reverse on June 29 and won’t station direct again until July 23, ushering in a nearly month-long backspin in the sensitive sign of Cancer.

Along with its usual trials — such as misunderstandings, timing delays, and scheduling struggles — daydreaming about nostalgic memories or reviewing heartfelt conversations during this Mercury retrograde is likely. Beware of getting lost in rose-colored fantasies of the past or entangled in a post-mortem of something that happened long ago. On the bright side, you may also find yourself able to reflect on recent decisions or experiences through a lens of greater care and compassion, allowing you to move forward with equal parts emotional awareness and logic.

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A Fruitful Full Strawberry Moon

The end of the month is bringing Cancer season’s emotional waves to a dramatic crest, as the full Strawberry Moon rises on June 29. This lunation takes place in the hardworking and disciplined sign of Capricorn, highlighting matters of career and ambition in contrast to Cancer season’s domesticity and introspection. This Strawberry Moon is a fabulous time to set external goals that feel aligned with your inner self. If your heart can get behind it, now’s the time to make it happen.

Express Yourself With Jupiter In Leo

One of the most tone-setting transits of 2026 hits just after the full moon, on June 29 PT / June 30 ET, and that’s when mighty planet Jupiter enters the bold and brave-hearted sign of Leo. Jupiter in astrology rules over abundance, growth, philosophy, and expansion, and it changes signs approximately once per year. The past year of Jupiter in Cancer has been a heart-expanding experience, deepening everyone’s capacity for compassion. But in Leo, Jupiter is taking on a spicier flavor.

Right now is an important time to build up self-confidence, make moves with courage, and to practice the important art of taking up space. There’s room for everyone at the top, and this transit is going to collectively remind people of this important lesson.