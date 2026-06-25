June 29's Full Strawberry Moon Is Taking 3 Zodiac Signs For A Wild Ride

Cancer season is typically a time to lean into summer’s softness, as this water sign emphasizes care, compassion, and emotional connection. However, the end of June brings some seriously disruptive cosmic moments, and one of those happens to be the full moon on June 29. This lunation rises in Cancer’s opposite sign of Capricorn — a disciplined and down-to-business earth sign that favors pragmatism over raw intuition. It also hits just a few hours after Mercury retrograde begins and is entangled with some intense astrological aspects, so the zodiac signs most affected by June’s full moon should expect a more visceral experience.

June’s full moon takes place in the midst of a relatively chaotic week in the stars. Mercury retrograde starts alongside this lunation, slowing down everyone’s mental momentum and promoting reflection instead of action. A few hours later, expansive Jupiter shifts into confident Leo for the first time in more than a decade. Meanwhile hot-headed Mars is approaching an explosive conjunction with chaos-wielding Uranus, while simultaneously activating the Nodes of Destiny and transformational Pluto. All in all, there are a lot of cosmic variables to navigate.

While the astrology around this full moon may be complicated, your approach to things during this time shouldn’t be. With the moon in traditional and rule-abiding Capricorn, it’s best to keep your plans simple and focus on the less risky paths forward. There may be an urge to make sudden changes or rash moves — but they probably haven’t been thought through very well, and the results are likely to be unpredictable. Additionally, the full moon is clashing with hazy Neptune, making it easy to get caught up in delusions and general confusion. Embracing Capricorn’s grounded practicality to realistically assess your goals and make thorough plans is the best way to move through this landscape while also taking advantage of the full moon’s energy.

This lunation can catalyze a lot of exciting changes and turning points, but if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the June 29 full moon, then it’s best to proceed with caution and avoid drama.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Most of the full moon’s effects will probably take place beneath the surface of your emotions this time. Right now, you have a chance to face the skeletons in your closet directly, seeing them for exactly what they are instead of what your feelings have projected onto them. Does it take courage to look at your fears head-on? Of course. But doing so is exactly what’s necessary to take your power back. However, hot-headed Mars hits your sign the day before this lunation rises, and it’s fast-approaching an intense and unpredictable alignment with shock-artist Uranus. This external chaos paired with the deep inner stirrings brought on by the full moon can make it feel like you’re stuck in a pressure cooker. Instead of acting on impulse, focus on being present with yourself and staying true to what you know is real.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Relationships may feel more complicated than usual under this full moon, as it’s hitting your chart’s commitment and partnership zone. Balancing the needs of those around you with your professional responsibilites as well as your personal desires could prove extraordinarily difficult now, forcing you to get real about where you’re willing to make compromises. Fortunately, you’ve got a lot more capacity than you realize. You don’t have to sacrifice your needs in order to show up for others or keep up with outside appearances. Just be real about where you’re at and how much you can offer, and do your best to meet the adjusted expectations you’ve set for yourself.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Happy full moon in your sign, Capricorn! Relationships have likely been a big focus for you as you’ve transitioned into Cancer season. The people close to you have likely become a mirror of some sort, showing you all sorts of realities about yourself that you couldn’t see before. Don’t run from your reflection, but do clock whether it looks accurate or distorted. Getting caught up in what other people project onto to you can send you into an identity crisis, so ground yourself in what you know and use this outside image to inform the way you interact with the world around you. You can’t control what others think, but you can make yourself aware of it and act accordingly.

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