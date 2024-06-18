These 2 Zodiac Signs Should Brace Themselves For June’s Full Strawberry Moon

June 20 is a busy day in the stars, as it marks the date of the summer solstice in the northern hemisphere and the first day of Cancer season. And just one day after this seasonal solar zenith, June’s full moon is bringing the lunar cycle to a climax, too. Sometimes known by its traditional nickname of the Strawberry Moon, this lunation takes place in the down-to-business sign of Capricorn, and it’s a powerful time for everyone to focus on bringing their goals to fruition. But for a few zodiac signs, this energy is especially intense.

Cancer season starts right before June’s full moon peaks and will have you more focused on creating comfort and building emotional foundations through the month ahead. However, this Capricorn-ruled lunation is immediately challenging you to step up your leadership game and tap into your talents, professionally and otherwise. It’s time to push past any obstacles standing in the way of your success and launch your most ambitious goals into the outside world for all to see.

The full moon is also making some intense connections to some other planets, so there’s more to this lunar moment than meets the eye. Value planet Venus will be cozying up to the sun in Cancer at the time of this lunation, amplifying the need to set goals around what truly matters to you — and ditch what’s no longer in alignment with your heart. Your time is valuable, so your external endeavors should serve a meaningful purpose and bring some level of fulfillment to your inner self. Additionally, the sun, moon, and Venus are forming a tense T-square aspect with illusive planet Neptune, so it’s important to lean into Capricorn’s pragmatic mindset and not get distracted by your sparkly but not-so-sensible fantasies.

If you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the June full moon, you’ll want to buckle up.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There’s a lot of cosmic action hitting your sign right now, Cancer. The sun enters your sign on June 20 alongside the summer solstice, and it’s preceded by both communicative Mercury and amorous Venus, both of which are ingressed into your cosmic seas a few days prior. So when this full moon peaks directly across the zodiac in Capricorn on June 21, you can bet you’ll intensely feel the energy.

This lunation is lighting up your partnerships zone and it’s also facing off with romantic Venus in your sign — so you’re being challenged to think about your closest bonds from a more pragmatic perspective. Are these connections in alignment with your values? Are your partners boosting your self-worth or hindering your growth? How can you shift the responsibilities or dynamics in your relationships to be more manageable and supportive of your goals? As a passive and sensitive water sign, facing the interpersonal can be tough, but trust that this is the perfect time to make some positive adjustments.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

This full moon is peaking in your sign, and it’s kicking off a whole month full of personal revelations and transformations — both within yourself and in your closest relationships. This is a powerful time to reevaluate your goals and commitments and start working through whatever blockages have kept you from reaching your potential. As a Capricorn, you’re naturally driven and disciplined, so take whatever intense feelings are bubbling up in you under this lunation and use them to fuel your motivation to be productive.

If you’re feeling unclear about your direction, remind yourself there’s no reason to rush into action. This is actually the first of two back-to-back full moons in your sign (the next one is headed your way on July 21), and that’s a relatively rare and special phenomenon. So whatever skins you can shed and obstacles you can break through now will create more space for you to manifest even bigger things a month from now — and at that point, you’ll probably have a bit more clarity and foresight when it comes to what may lay ahead. Trust the process.