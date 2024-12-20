It’s so tempting to be ~mysterious~ on your dating profile. In an effort to not seem desperate or demanding, many people opt for coy quotes, vague references, and mere hints at their hobbies. If this describes you to a T — and you aren’t getting any good matches — then it might be time to redo your bio and embrace “loud looking.”

According to the “Year in Swipe” report from Tinder, many people will be flipping the script in 2025 by sharing their relationship goals and dating non-negotiables in their Tinder bios. “Loud looking is a mindset that’s all about unapologetically embracing transparency, self-expression, and mutual respect,” says Devyn Simone, Tinder’s resident relationship expert. If you want it, say it loud and proud in your bio.

The days of ambiguity are officially over — and it’s just in the knick of time. “This past year, Tinder’s Green Flags Study found that singles were caught in an ‘assumptions epidemic,’” she tells Bustle, meaning daters were misunderstanding each other’s intentions on a regular basis. Tinder’s Year in Swipe report also found that 70% of singles will be looking for a serious relationship in 2025, and almost 50% are planning to set clear boundaries right from the start. In other words? You’ll be in good company if you try loud looking.

“Loud Looking stands out from other dating styles because it’s about being intentional — not just about what you want, but also about who you’re looking for and ensuring your intentions align,” Simone says. “Instead of just going with the flow, loud lookers are clear about their goals, whether it’s a long-term partner or a spring fling, and making sure the other person shares those goals.” Here’s what to know about this trend — and how to give it a try.

The Benefits Of Loud Looking

While anyone can try loud looking, this approach is particularly helpful if it feels like your love life has been one, long situationship. According to Simone, a situationship can sometimes be fun and what you really want, but loud looking can help you evolve past those dynamics — or avoid them all together.

“It cuts out the vagueness of ‘let’s see where it goes’ and gets straight to the point,” she says. “By being upfront about your intentions, it ensures both people are on the same wavelength from the start.”

That’s why loud looking is also a good way to stop a bad relationship from going too far. If you tend to be vague about what you want on the first couple of dates — possibly in an attempt to seem chill — “loud looking” will help shoo away people who are about to waste your time.

“When you're upfront about what you're after, you quickly weed out the people who aren’t looking for the same thing, meaning fewer dates that don’t lead to anything and more meaningful connections,” she says. “It also boosts your confidence — owning your desires and being clear with them shows you know what you want and won’t settle for less.”

And there’s another perk: Simone says loud looking can lead to more authentic convos since you won’t have to wonder if the other person is interested or if they share your goals. When you have bold, direct, and honest conversations right from the jump, it can lead to some surprisingly deep conversations — and even stronger connections.

What Does A “Loud Looking” Bio Look Like?

According to Simone, “loud looking” is about putting your intentions in neon lights. “Think bios like ‘only match with me if you voted,’ ‘must be close to your family,’ or ‘looking for someone who’s also vegetarian,’” she says. When you write big, bold statements like these in your dating profile, you’re way more likely to avoid major dealbreakers.

Loud looking also means listing what you want in a relationship, like “only looking for a partner who wants something serious.” While people will still try to match with you based on photos, a clear-cut bio should help filter out bad matches before you waste your time.

This tactic also means having the “what are we” chat way earlier than you normally would as a second line of defense. It doesn’t mean you have to commit to each other right away, but it does mean being brave enough to ask things like, “How do you see this unfolding?” — even if it seems too intense for a first date. “Singles who are ‘loud looking’ are being the kind of direct that takes the guesswork out of the equation,” says Simone.

Instead of playing coy as you sip your cosmo, be a baddie and ask pointed questions. “Being upfront — whether online or on dates — is becoming the norm,” says Simone. “Chances are, the person you’re talking to is thinking about asking those same questions too!” Loud looking makes it easier for both of you.

