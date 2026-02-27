March 3’s Full Worm Moon & Lunar Eclipse Brings Plot Twists For 3 Zodiac Signs

March is kicking off with a bang, as not only is Mercury retrograding, but the month also opens with the year’s first and only total lunar eclipse. Change is in the air! Also dubbed the Worm Moon, the full moon on March 3 is rising in the attentive and thoughtful sign of Virgo. Due to its close proximity to the South Node of Destiny, this lunation also doubles as a lunar eclipse, so it’s got the power of multiple full moons wrapped up into one. For the signs most affected by the March 3 full moon lunar eclipse, this moment is likely to shape the whole season ahead.

This eclipse finds the sun in mystical Pisces facing off with the moon in down-to-earth Virgo. Pisces zodiac energy is dominant at the time of the eclipse, as this water sign will house the sun, Mercury, Venus, Mars, and the North Node — meaning there’s a collective emphasis on emotional processing, spiritual expansion, and intuitive action. Pisces wants to feel things and pick up on vibes, but having the moon in detail-oriented Virgo invites you to observe your world from a more practical perspective instead. Ethereal Pisces can psychically sense when a situation feels messy, but hawk-eyed Virgo can identify exactly where things have gotten tangled up. With these powers combined, this lunar eclipse brings you an opportunity to clean up whatever’s gotten gunky in your life and be willing to cut out the toxic or unnecessary baggage that won’t serve you as you move forward in the new season ahead. Think of this as an early but heavy-duty spring cleaning for the mind, body, and soul.

The most powerful planetary connection this eclipse will make is with auspicious and abundant Jupiter, which is aligning beautifully with both the sun and moon from its current locale of Cancer. Eclipses always catalyze growth, whether on a large or small scale, but having Jupiter’s blessing on this one gives it even more expansive potential. If the eclipse brings challenging feelings, information, or situations up to the surface, these aspects encourage you to go big — which means doing a deep-clean through every corner of your mind instead of shoving things under the bed to deal with later. Virgo energy seeks to organize, purify, and improve the world around it, so dot your I’s and cross your T’s when dealing with the eclipse’s twists.

Eclipses spare no one when it comes to their intensity and potential to stir the pot, but the energy will be much more tangible for the zodiac signs most affected by March 3’s full moon lunar eclipse. Read on to find out who they are.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) As a Cancer, you have a tendency to retreat into the safety of your cosmic crab shell, protecting your heart from the harshness of the outside world. But with this eclipse lighting up your communication zone, it’s time to open up and speak your truth, even if that means having to expand your comfort zone. Instead of being critical of your own ideas and opinions, or having negative expectations of how others might respond, counter those self-sabatoging voices with more optimism and confidence. The eclipse will be blowing a kiss to lucky Jupiter in your sign, giving you the bravery and positivity you need to express yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Another eclipse is here to rock your corner of the zodiac. Change isn’t easy, but this lunation is likely to catalyze even more progress than the one that hit six months ago. You’ve been undergoing a powerful period of skin-shedding over the past year, and while you’ve been growing out of some things slowly and naturally, other things have likely been flushed out of your life seemingly overnight in some dramatic fashion. This lunation is likely to bring more of the same — except this time, you’re able to see the plus sides of your transformation much more clearly. Surrender to the storyline you know is right for you and stop trying to fight what’s in your best interest.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Pisces season has the solar spotlight shining on you — and with a whole stellium of celestial bodies in your sign at once, you’re likely experiencing a very busy, active, and emotionally powerful period of time. However, this lunar eclipse could make it necessary to consider the role your relationships play in your current reality. Are you showing up and committing to the people you love these days, or have you been flighier and less proactive about making time? Your closest partnerships are one of the most powerful factors in shaping who you are, so look at the company you keep and ensure you’re feeling aligned with the vibes.

