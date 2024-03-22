3 Zodiac Signs Will Feel Blessed By The Full Worm Moon In Libra

Longer days and warmer temperatures are often enough to brighten your life, but the next lunation might put a wrinkle in that for some. The full Worm Moon rises in Libra on March 25, 2024 at 3 a.m. ET (midnight PT). It also doubles as a lunar eclipse. While this moment will challenge most people, the zodiac signs least affected by March’s full moon will instead feel extra support from the universe.

Full moons are emotional moments meant for letting go of things that aren’t working in your favor. Eclipses complicate that picture, as they tend to rock the boat, cloud your judgment, and dredge up hidden feelings. Since March’s eclipse happens in Libra, a well-balanced sign who loves to socialize, many people will see drama infiltrate their friendships.

However, the least affected zodiac signs can rest easy, knowing they’re headed for some overdue harmony. Whe it comes to situations they’ve felt snubbed by recently, they’ll see a return of balance and justice.

“This full moon could illuminate themes of fairness in our connections, and how to strive for greater equilibrium in our lives,” says Kate Van Horn, a tarot reader, psychic, and healer.

From charging your social battery to clearing up confusion, the full Worm Moon on March 25 will breeze by a select few.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It isn’t always easy to express your emotions, Leo, but you’re finally finding your voice. You’re typically impulsive and fiery, but this full moon will give you grace, letting you choose your words wisely.

“While it could be a quieter full moon experience for Leo, it’s not as uncomfortable because direct relationships are not [negatively] illuminated,” Van Horn says.

It’s all about observation for now, so be hyperaware of what people are telling you — and what they aren’t.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)‌

“Fun, expansive, and spontaneous [Aquarius] will likely not feel this full moon’s effects too harshly,” Van Horn says.

While most signs aren’t able to see life clearly during the full Worm Moon, you can expect to have major philosophical breakthroughs.

Don’t hesitate to shed old convictions that no longer serve you. It might feel uncomfortable, but tap into your intuition. You may be rewarded with an epiphany.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You can sleep soundly knowing the intense full moon is giving you grace, Sagittarius. Specifically, the eclipse in naturally friendly Libra is giving you extra support in your friendships.

“Because the full moon in Libra is so strongly correlated with our intimate relationships and balance within our closer bonds, Sagittarians might find themselves less troubled by this moon cycle and the themes are less present for them,” Van Horn says.

Take advantage of this lunar moment and say yes to gathering with your friends — and don’t forget to show them gratitude, too.

Source:

Kate Van Horn, tarot reader, psychic, healer, author of The Inner Tarot