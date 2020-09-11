Mars Retrograde Will Be Intense For These 4 Zodiac Signs

There are a lot of retrogrades happening right now among the outer planets, but when one of the inner personal planets starts a backspin, it tends to have a more profound effect on our lives. That's why Mars retrograde 2020 should be on everyone's radar for the next couple months. This transit began on September 9 and will last through November 13, and it can be a frustrating and exhausting period — especially for the zodiac signs most affected by Mars retrograde 2020.

The planet Mars in astrology is all about taking action — it rules over things like passion, anger, and ambition — and that's why we struggle to summon our inner fire or take any hardcore action in our lives during Mars' retrograde periods. We'll feel less motivated to charge forward on projects at work and less inclined to defend ourselves or take a strong stance on something. And yes, Mars rules our sex drives, too, so this retrograde is also a total cosmic libido-killer.

While we may feel extra sluggish and generally unmotivated during this transit, the key to making Mars retrograde work for you is to use the lack of inertia as a time to pause and reflect on our goals, rather than pushing ourselves to the limit to try to achieve them. Gently address any repressed issues around anger and try to find healthy outlets for all the rage and frustration that's been built up through 2020.

Mars retrograde only happens once every two years, so it's an important transit for everyone to take note of — but if you're one of the zodiac signs Mars retrograde 2020 affects most, you'll want to buckle your seatbelt. Read on to find out where you stand.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Because Mars is your ruling planet, you're naturally in tune with its high level of energy and passion — so the temporary lack of firepower is going to leave you feeling unusually exhausted, unmotivated, and confused about what moves to make next. "Take time to chill and focus on your needs first," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. It's hard for a fast-paced fire sign like you to slow things down, Aries, but now's the time to get in touch with yourself on a deeper level so that you have a better sense of direction post-retrograde.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Connection with others is one of the most enriching and important aspects of your life, Libra — but during Mars retrograde, this could be the source of the most tension. "Relationships may be erratic now, which is why it’s best to focus on how you can heal and change dynamics with others," Stardust says. If you have built-up resentments within your closest relationships, channel your natural sense of balance and talk through any repressed issues to bring harmony back into your one-on-one dynamics.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your zodiac sign was traditionally ruled by Mars — which means that this retrograde is going to shake up your life in a big way, Scorpio. "Rather than making impulsive moves without thinking matters through, take a moment to asses your feelings and thoughts to make better decisions," Stardust says. A little self-reflection time around your goals and passions will help you refine your next steps and feel even more confident about your future come November.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

This retrograde can be a challenging one for you, Capricorn, as it'll ignite long-repressed resentments and frustrations. "A sense of unrest is causing you to act out," Stardust says. "Take a moment to calm your energies before asserting your desires." As a cardinal earth sign, you're always up for a challenge, so take deep breaths and call on your deep reserve of patience before lashing out on someone. If you slow down and deal with your feelings as they arise, you'll be able to heal some old wounds.