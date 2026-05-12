May 16’s New Moon Is Drama-Free For These 2 Zodiac Signs

Taurus season’s luscious vibes get a little bit sweeter as the sun approaches its final week in this earth sign, as the new moon on May 16 is one of the loveliest lunar events of the spring. This lunation brings the sun and moon together in sensual Taurus, offering everyone a fertile opportunity to plant some new seeds and turn ideas into reality. If you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the May 16 new moon, working with its energy will be easy, and this lucky cosmic crew can look forward to a smooth lunar experience.

The sun has been shining in Taurus territory since April 19, grounding everyone into a more embodied reality with its slow but steady approach to life. The new moon peaks during the last days of Taurus season, but it’ll feel like a stabilizing and encouraging moment to finally take the first step toward something meaningful. The sun and moon are teaming up with concept-driven planet Mercury, pushing intellect and logistics to the forefront of this new beginning — a perfect vibe for making pragmatic plans that you’re actually able to act on.

The comfort-loving moon thrives in sensual and luxurious Taurus, so this new moon lends itself to new beginnings that feel safe, manageable, and pleasurable. To make the deal even sweeter, this lunation also gets a glittery boost from lucky planet Jupiter, which makes a beautiful aspect to the sun, moon, and Mercury. Stop sitting on your best ideas or getting overly caught up in the brainstorm phase. Now’s a time for practical planning and methodical execution — and whatever intentions you set into motion will be blessed with some Jupiterian good fortune.

Everyone can use this lunar moment to manifest something new into their lives — and for a couple zodiac signs, these fresh starts will come drama-free. Read on to find out if you’re one of them.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Never underestimate the power of small changes. It’s easy to get ambitious and dream up a new life for yourself, but actually breaking long-standing habits and changing the way you live your day-to-day life? That’s a little harder. The gift that this new moon brings is a clarity around how you can slowly but surely begin to rebuild your daily grind to be more supportive of your long-term goals. Minute details and tedious tasks aren’t your cup of tea. However, when you’ve got your eyes on the bigger picture and have mentally connected these mundane actions with the actualization of that reality, it’ll be a lot easier to start changing up your routine and shifting things in your schedule. All of these lighter efforts can culminate in something much larger and more meaningful.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Taurus season has likely been a socially and mentally expansive month for you, so this new moon is the perfect time to take all the fresh ideas that have come to you lately and channel them into your own growth. Your voice wants a chance to be heard — so perhaps it’s finally time to start that podcast, book club, or even just a bullet journal. If it allows you to start getting some of your thoughts out of your head and into the world, it’s probably a worthwhile endeavor. You may also find that new connections have a lot of fruitful potential, so treat every interaction as an opportunity to learn something new that could change your trajectory. If you keep an open mind, anything is possible.

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