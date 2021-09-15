3 Zodiac Signs Mercury Retrograde Will Affect The Least

Mark your calendars for Mercury retrograde fall 2021, because on September 27, the planet of communication and thinking enters its backspin in the sign of Libra and won’t go direct until October 18. This transit is chock-full of three to four weeks of misunderstandings and word-vomit. During this tri-annual backspin, it can seem as though the words never come out right, or that we’re fighting with nearly everyone in our lives. Oh, and it isn’t a great idea to sign off on any leases or contracts. Some good news: If you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by Mercury retrograde fall 2021, this notorious transit will be more merciful, so you can rest easy for now.

Mercury is the planet of communication, technology, and intellect, so when it’s direct, we’re able to communicate clearly, and travel without delays or issues. On the flip side, when Mercury is retrograde, it’s much easier to slip up on our words and get into gnarly arguments. Because this retrograde happens in social-oriented Libra, these mishaps will seem all the more effervescent in our love lives and among our closest friendships. But some zodiac signs will be given more mercy than others due to Mercury being stationed in houses that deal with spirituality, personal growth, or expansion, rather than houses concerned with relationships and outward identity. Nevertheless, Mercury retrograde is a powerful transit that’ll hit the collective in very visible ways.

For those zodiac signs who’ve been given leniency, Mercury retrograde will feel more light-hearted. Continue reading to find out how this backspin will hit your sign and how you can best prepare.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle You’re feeling this Mercury retrograde on a deep and personal level, Scorpio. Your twelfth house of spiritual growth will be activated during this transit, causing a commotion in the supernatural parts of life like your subconscious. “Scorpios will likely experience moments of epiphany involving their dreams and their inner psyche,” astrologer and spiritual advisor Lumi Pelinku tells Bustle. That said, don’t be afraid to daydream and romanticize your life. Now’s the time to explore the metaphysical and try to make sense of your dreams through a dream journal. Express yourself through art and writing to better understand your desires.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle You might not be suffering any explosive fights or miscommunication on the external world, but there’s definitely a lot of self-reflection on the horizon for you, Aqua. Mercury retrograde is influencing major shifts in the house that deals with your personal expansion and philosophy. “Aquarians must practice discernment and try to block out others’ opinions,” says Pelinku. It may seem like this transit is inducing a malfunction in your philosophy — not a great place to be for a fixed air sign who’s firm in their ideologies. But this transit encourages you to go deeper and explore new places. Warning: Mercury retrograde has a reputation of mishandling travel, so it’s wise to explore through literature instead.