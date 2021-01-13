Mercury Retrograde Is Coming For These 4 Zodiac Signs

Well, we almost made it through a full month of the New Year without a Mercury retrograde period — but Mercury retrograde winter 2021 kicks off on January 30, marking the first planetary backspin of the year. Everyone will feel the effects of this often-annoying transit, but the zodiac signs most affected by Mercury retrograde winter 2021 will want to take some retrograde precautions to avoid a full blown mind-melt.

Mercury retrograde periods (which happen every few months and last for about three weeks) always scramble our lives in the realms of thinking, timing, tech, and communication — which are the areas that Mercury rules in astrology. This one in particular is happening in Aquarius, the forward-thinking fixed air sign, which will slow us down when it comes to technology, friendships, and future plans. All zodiac signs will want to be cautious when it comes to dealing with multiple perspectives, relying on technology to do things for us, or scheduling things out in advance, as it'll be easy to run into mix-ups, glitches, or miscommunications.

This Mercury retrograde has some tricks up its sleeves, too. It's aligning with sun, moon, Venus, and Jupiter during the course of its backward jaunt, which will blend its energy with that of these planets and amplify its effect. And on February 10, Mercury retrograde forms a frustrating square aspect with hotheaded planet Mars (which is in fellow fixed sign Taurus) — which activates even more retrograde tension and impatience for the fixed signs of the zodiac.

If you're one of the fixed signs, be on high alert for drama, distractions, and other Mercury retrograde antics from January 30 through February 20. Here's the scoop on the zodiac signs Mercury retrograde winter 2021 will affect most.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Make sure to dot your I's and cross your T's at work for the next few weeks, Taurus. Because this Mercury retrograde period is hitting the career sector of your chart, it could bring some mix-ups and miscommunications to the workplace. With ambitious Mars bringing fire to your sign throughout the course of this backspin, you'll feel the tension between wanting to push forward on projects and hitting retrograde-induced obstacles. Take things slow and avoid starting any new endeavors at work or having serious conversations about your professional future. Instead, stay busy by revisiting old projects (and be sure to double-check your work before hitting send).

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Look out, Leo, because this Mercury retrograde period is coming for your love life. With the backspin taking place in the partnerships sector of your chart, you might find that old wounds between you and a lover (or an ex!) could come up to the surface again. Miscommunications are also likely, so try not to take words too personally and be thoughtful about the way you express yourself via text, as it's easier to take things out of context during this transit. However stressful it may be, this retrograde-fueled upheaval within your close relationships is actually a good thing — as it could help you find a better balance with your partner and clear up issues that may have been festering beneath the surface.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This retrograde journey is likely to be an emotional one for you, Scorpio, as it's barreling through the home and family sector of your chart and bringing up all sorts of memories from the past. Turmoil with family members or insecurities from your childhood could come creeping out now, so be prepared to face the feelings that could come along with that. It's also possible that you might have to deal with some disagreements in your home life, too, so try to keep your cool if squabbles comes up. What's most important through this retrograde is having a space to retreat and feel nurtured as you deal with your emotions. Reach out to trusted friends for moral support.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Mercury retrograde is blowing up your sign this month, Aquarius, along with a bunch of other planetary action — so you're going to feel its effects in a deeply personal and complex way. Right now, you're putting a lot of emphasis and focus on your self-image, so the retrograde could prompt a bit of an identity crisis. It'll be hard to express yourself and show off who you are to the world when you're dealing with internal turmoil, brain fog, and tech crises galore. The best thing you can do is slow down. Use your power of objectivity to step outside your personal storm and remember that everyone else is dealing with retro-drama, too. Use this time to look back on your recent choices and course-correct to ensure you're showing off your talents in the right way moving forward.