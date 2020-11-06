It's official: We survived the last Mercury retrograde of 2020. Mercury stationed direct on Nov. 3, which immediately transitioned us into the Mercury retrograde fall 2020 post-shadow period, Mercury retroshade. While the retrograde itself may be over, we'll still experience some aftershocks until Nov. 20.

During a Mercury retrograde period, the planet appears to move backward in the sky for about three weeks, causing all sorts of mix-ups in the areas that it rules in astrology — which means communication drama, scheduling issues, transportation snags, and tech meltdowns. Once Mercury starts moving forward again, it still has to retrace its retrograde steps and slowly transition back to a normal pace — and that two-week adjustment period is referred to as its retroshade.

Mercury retroshade serves as an opportunity to slowly integrate the retrograde lessons that the preceding backspin imparted on us. However, because Mercury is still in the shadow of its backward motion, we have to be cautious — there's still a higher likelihood of running into typical retrograde mishaps, so it's best to take things slow and steady instead of trying to charge full steam ahead.

Mercury retroshade fall 2020 begins in the partnerships-oriented sign of Libra, and then moves into emotionally intense Scorpio on Nov. 13 — which means we'll spend the first week of the retroshade tending to communication issues within our relationships, and the final week trying to make sense of any hidden information we uncovered during the backspin. Thankfully, though, we'll be expressing ourselves with a little more clarity now, so it'll be easier to process the retrograde's events and navigate any lingering effects.

Here's exactly what to expect from Mercury retroshade fall 2020, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's exhausting trying to clean up the miscommunications in your love life when you're also feeling the weight of some soulful retrograde realizations — but the answer to getting through it, Aries, is to set strong boundaries. While being flexible within your partnerships is a must, it's also vital to give yourself space to process the pieces of your shadow side that emerged over the past few weeks. Find a balance.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If your calendar took a hit during this retrograde, now's a good time to make appointments, get organized, and start rescheduling any missed meetings — but don't overpack your schedule! It's important to take things slow and leave time for self-care in your daily routine right now. Additionally, your partnerships may need extra attention, so be open to communicating with a level head.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This retrograde may have brought some past crushes back into the picture, or perhaps even some old creative ideas that you never quite got off the ground. Either way, Gemini, now's the time to start looking at those resurgences and evaluating whether or not embracing them will actually bring you the joy you deserve. Make your schedule and wellness routine your first priority.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You've spent a good portion of the retrograde retreating into the safety of your crab shell, sorting through the issues in your home life, and inner self. But now that the retrograde is clearing, try to stop wallowing in the pain of your past and find a way to move past it. What resurfaced in your life this month that's made you feel more playful, pleasurable, and creative, Cancer? Bring more of that flirty and free energy into your world.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

This retrograde juxtaposed a busy social life full of stimulation — and subsequent miscommunications — with a feelings-heavy inner dialogue, where you were left to privately sort through confusing and painful issues from your roots. After being pulled in so many directions, the retroshade marks a time to slow down and tackle things one by one.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your ruling planet's retrograde really hit you where it hurt, Virgo — it scrambled your brain when it came to communication and getting things done, and also left your finances feeling like a mess. Double-whammy. Use the retroshade's forward-moving energy to slowly start cleaning up any damage to your bank account or day-to-day relationships. Making a budget and rebuilding your to-do list will restore a sense of control.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

This retrograde made you extra self-conscious about the way you present yourself and made you question your self-worth, so it's OK if you had to embrace a little retail therapy to boost your spirits. Spend time now getting in touch with yourself and integrating the retrograde lessons you learned — and perhaps try to curb the spending so you can save for the holidays.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Retroshades ask us to take things slow post-retrograde before charging forward at our usual speed. That'll be no problem for you, Scorpio, as you're feeling extra introspective about the transformations that took place within you during the past weeks. Use this time to honor the skins that you've shed during the retrograde and embrace the new and improved version of yourself that's emerging into the world.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Connecting with your friends and finding a way to bridge any retrograde-fueled gaps in communication is an important task for you during this retroshade, Sag. Gossip within your social circle may have marred the retrograde with drama, so do some soul-searching and find compassionate ways to clear up the confusion. If you need to take a little space away from the group and connect with people one by one, that's OK.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Work has been hectic lately, Cap, but this retroshade allows you an opportunity to start getting back on your A-game. Just because your productivity level wasn't on point during the retrograde doesn't mean you've fallen behind. In fact, you may be surprised to find that the slower pace helped to generate some fresh and innovative ideas. Reconnect with your colleagues and try to restore a sense of camaraderie as you move forward.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Any travel plans, life path changes, or career moves were likely put on hold during this retrograde, Aquarius, but the pause in forward movement may have actually helped to refine your perspective. Now's the time to integrate the new ideas that have been floating around in your mind and start pushing forward on your plans. Just remember that exciting doesn't have to equal impulsive, so take your time as you embrace the winds of change.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You've gone to some deep and dark places within your soul during this retrograde, Pisces, and it's certainly tested your personal boundaries. But now that you've faced those demons, allow yourself to grow. Instead of repressing the truths, desires, and new ways of thinking that have emerged from you over the past weeks, embrace them. We are ever-evolving beings, and it's OK to grow into something new and change your mind.