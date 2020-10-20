PSA: Mercury Retrograde Is Coming For Your Sex Life

As if the pandemic, election season, and the general chaos of this year wasn't raining on our cuffing season parade already, Mercury retrograde fall 2020 entered the mix last week to stir up even more confusion. From October 13 through November 3, the year's final Mercury retrograde period will be enforcing its usual brand of communication mix-ups, tech headaches, and scheduling disasters, and all of us earthlings are along for the ride. As usual, we'll feel this planetary drama within our relationships, which means that yes — Mercury retrograde fall 2020 will affect your sex life, too.

Because Mercury retrograde periods affect scheduling, thinking clearly, and communicating, it can influence our romantic lives. Be thoughtful and clear about expressing your desires — and take extra care to listen to what your partners are expressing to you, as the likelihood for misunderstandings is high. Because Mercury rules over technology, triple-check to see that you're sexting the right person before hitting send! And lastly, retrogrades are notorious for bringing past lovers back into the picture, for better or worse. Choose your rendezvous wisely!

Mercury will spend most of its current retrograde backspinning through the intense water sign Scorpio, which is known for being the most sexual sign of the zodiac. And it'll eventually dip into social air sign Libra, the sign of partnerships — so we can expect for our most emotional one-on-one relationships to be feeling the heat and suffering from some retrograde confusion. On top of this, Mars retrograde is happening concurrently to Mercury's backspin and will carry on through November 13.

Ultimately, though, Mercury retrograde won't kill your sexual buzz — especially if you know what to expect. Here's the scoop on how Mercury retrograde will affect your sex life, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This retrograde is a time when intimate secrets and taboo desires could end up coming out within your relationships, whether you like it or not, Aries. Open up and keep it real with your partner about what turns you on and where your boundaries lie. By communicating what you want and thinking back through your steamiest sexploits, you can up the intimacy and make this retrograde work for you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

There's emphasis on your romantic partnerships during this retrograde, Taurus, so if there are any under-the-surface issues lurking within your sex life, expect to have to face them. And if you're willing to be honest, address conflicts with kindness, and thoughtfully communicate your feelings, you'll have the opportunity to heal any unspoken hurts — which will subsequently make sex with your partner even better.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your schedule may feel so topsy turvy over the coming weeks that you find it hard to make time for anything at all, Gemini, let alone sexy time with your partner. If you're feeling stressed, let your partner know that you may need more flexibility when it comes to planning date nights. That said, make sure you still set some time aside for sensual healing, as it'll help you let off some steam during this chaotic planetary moment.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This could be a fun and flirty time to reconnect with an old flame for some sexy playtime, Cancer — but try not to get too emotionally involved. Starting a retrograde fling or handing out a second chance to an ex during this period is likely to be short-lived, so proceed with caution. However, if you can keep perspective and simply see it as a fun but possibly-fleeting, no-strings-attached bit of a fun, then go for it.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This Mercury retrograde is feeling heavy and burdensome on your personal life, Leo, and you'll likely want to spend more time at home in your PJs rather than getting dolled up for a sexy night out with your partner. That's OK! Netflix and chill is a thing for a reason, so keep things low-key and have your partner over for some sexy sleepovers that won't require you to leave your bed.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

With your ruling planet Mercury retrograde in your house of communication, it'll be easy to misinterpret something your partner is trying to tell you, or struggle to express your own desires in a way that makes sense. However, with Mars retrograding through your house of sex and transformation, this is an important period for exploring your deepest desires, so express yourself with your body when words fail.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're connecting deeply to the things that make you feel valued right now, Libra, so this is a good time to ensure your needs are being met. Remember, a good partner in the bedroom is someone who respects your desires and prioritizes your pleasure — not just someone who butters you up with fancy gifts and expensive dinners. Separate the wheat from the chaff and let go of any hook-ups who aren't up to snuff.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

With Mercury spending the majority of its retrograde in your sign, Scorpio, expect long-buried feelings to come swelling up to the surface, which could leave you dwelling on past lovers. If you need to take a trip down memory lane, do so via fantasies before actually hitting up your ex. Once the retrograde clears, you might find that you left that love behind for a reason — and will see that there are plenty of sexy new prospects awaiting you in the future.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

While Mercury retrograde may be inspiring you to spend more time alone, your sex life doesn't have to be on pause, Sag. With Mars retrograde in your house of pleasure and romance, the next couple weeks are a great time to explore your most erotic fantasies. Even if your brain is in a retrograde fog, some passionate and low-pressure flings can help you stay grounded and keep your cool.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Keep an open mind when it comes to a potential friends-with-benefits situation arising with someone you didn't expect. While it may not necessarily turn into something long-term, so long as you communicate openly, you can make it work and have some sexy retrograde fun.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your work life is feeling the heat right now, so be extra communicative with your partner about your career stresses and make sure they're on the same page as you. Having some sensual time to let off steam can be a great way to take your mind off of professional stress relax during this hectic cosmic period.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

With Mercury retrograde in your house of adventure, step out of the box and think about some of the more experimental ways you've brought excitement to your sex life in the past. Try some new positions or switch up your routine with your partner to break up the monotony. And with Mars retrograde in your house of pleasure as well, it's a good time to practice asking your partner for exactly what you want.