Today’s tarot card is the Seven of Wands, and it’s the perfect one to see when you’re battling a rough Monday morning. It encourages you to not give up, even if you want to slam that snooze button and stay in bed forever.

You may have done everything “right” this weekend — saw friends, took a nap, got a few chores done, etc. — and have no real reason to feel tired or burnt out, but give yourself grace. This is especially true when you encounter multiple minor inconveniences in a row, like when you open the fridge and see you’re fresh out of almond milk or turn around and realize you never ran the dishwasher. Annoying roadblocks are coming for you today, but this card encourages you to maintain your forward momentum.

Especially in the moments when you feel like giving up, the Seven of Wands seems to yell, “You can do it!” The card shows a person defending themselves with a staff. They’ve made it to the top of a hill and are protecting their territory. This is the message to keep in mind today: You’re good at overcoming challenges — even when everything seems to be working against you — so no, you will not be brought down by something as trivial as misplaced keys.

That said, it’s possible you’ll encounter a more serious problem today, too, like a housemate accusing you of not paying a bill or someone at work trying to steal your idea in a meeting. The Seven of Wands is all about standing your ground as others shake their proverbial sticks. If a conflict or tricky convo comes your way, don’t be afraid to defend yourself.

It’s also possible you’ll think someone is trying to stir the pot even when they aren’t. Pay attention to your internal monologue as you go about your day. Since it is Monday, and you might not be feeling 100%, you’ll want to catch these types of negative thoughts before they spiral out of control.

Did your partner really give you a dirty look when you came into the living room, or were they just half-asleep? Was your friend’s text actually rude, or did you just not read it right? It might feel like the world is working against you and no one’s truly on your side, but keep your head up. Tuesday will come soon enough.