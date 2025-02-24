Your Bank Account's Tarot Reading For Monday, February 24

Today’s card is the Wheel of Fortune. It represents the always-changing nature of life and reminds you to be ready for anything. Sometimes you’re up, sometimes you’re down. Sometimes you aren’t sure what’s going to happen next. It’s all a part of the process.

In a tarot reading, this major arcana card points to these cycles, changes, and unexpected events, as well as the potential for luck. The appearance of this card suggests something major could shift in the next 24 hours, and it could be in your favor.

For some, it might mean that money is coming your way. Maybe you’ll get a promotion, a raise, or find a crisp $20 in an old coat pocket that’s just begging to be spent on an extra-fancy coffee and an everything bagel. It’s also possible an investment you made in the past will come spinning your way and pay off big time. Start your day by assuming something good is going to happen, and maybe that lucky girl syndrome will kick in.

This card, with its esoteric images, also hints at the greater forces at work in the universe, so pay attention to any inklings or moments of serendipity today as they could lead you towards even more financial good fortune.

While we all want cold, hard facts and and perfect answers from a tarot reading, that’s never going to be the case, especially when you pull the Wheel of Fortune. This card doesn’t have any solid answers or direction to give, but more of a vague “let’s see what happens” type of energy. That’s what makes it so fun.

If you’re feeling frisky, this card could be just what you needed to see before taking a big risk. Since you can’t control the outcome you may want, it may be a sign to throw caution to the wind (within reason, of course) and see what happens if you gamble a little.

That might mean investing money in a new business or interesting stock or even putting a down payment on something big, like a condo or a car you’ve eyeballing for ages. This isn’t advisable for everyone, but for some today will be the perfect day to take the leap.

For more, check out your horoscope.