Your Tarot Reading For Monday, June 9

Today’s pull is the Three of Wands, and it might explain why you’ve been staring wistfully out the window all day and dreaming of bigger, better things.

This card, which shows someone looking across a vista, represents growth, risk, and expanding your horizons. When it pops up in a tarot reading, it’s a sign that you’ve outgrown your current situation and are ready to take on a new, exciting goal.

Some other hints that might be the case? You feel bored, antsy, or like you’re just going through the motions. You might secretly hope for some drama — anything to liven up the day — or feel as if you’re living vicariously through a more adventurous friend.

If that’s the case, it’s a good time to start thinking about your next move. Since the Three of Wands also represents taking risks, see how it feels when you think about big, bold choices, like moving somewhere new or booking a solo vacation. Sometimes a goal that feels just a little bit scary or impossible to achieve is exactly what will put the spark back into life.

It’s possible you already know exactly what you want to do, and if so, this is your cue to start planning. This card suggests you’re more than capable of stepping outside your comfort zone. Surround yourself with vision boards, planners, and journals, and have fun mapping it all out.

If you don’t have any major goals in the works right now, the Three of Wands could be the exact kick you needed to shake yourself out of a rut. If you get a spare moment today, let yourself daydream. Think about the types of changes — both big and small — that would make life feel fresh again.

For some, the Three of Wands suggests you’re feeling quite content and peaceful today. You’re fully aware of how much effort it took to get where you are, and how nice it feels to have some stability and success. You can look around and truly soak up your gratitude.

Now that you’ve built a solid foundation, you have more wiggle room to wonder what you’ll tackle next. This card suggests you’re in a really good position to take a risk or shake things up.

