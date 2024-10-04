These 3 Zodiac Signs Can Cause Drama

It’s natural for friends to disagree occasionally. You might have a blip of an argument in your group chat or a hint of a heated debate during a night out. Typically, the drama quickly smooths over on its own, especially when you have cool, calm, level-headed zodiac signs in your circle. They’ll remind everyone to take a proverbial chill pill — and all will be well.

At the same time, if you have at least one person in your friend group who always seems to stir up drama, it won’t be long before the chaos returns. When it comes to astrology, a few dramatic members of the zodiac might immediately come to mind, like certain fire and air signs. They tend to have strong opinions, big personalities, and a lot to say, but that’s not always a bad thing.

While everyone loves the energy these folks bring to the chat or a night on the town. The signs who always cause friend drama often find themselves in the middle of arguments, usually after they say something rude without realizing it, but that’s the point — it’s never their true intention to make anyone feel bad.

Some of these zodiac signs also might spill secrets and share gossip, which can put people on edge. Others have a celestial need to stand out in a crowd, which doesn’t always bode well when it comes to keeping the peace amongst the girlies. Below are the top three zodiac signs who always seem to cause friend drama.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Burak Sür/E+/Getty Images

As a Mercury-ruled sign, the Gemini brain is constantly buzzing with a million and one things to say at any given time, and they aren’t always the best at keeping a lid on it. While other signs might be more demure and respectful in their approach to conversation, a Gemini will speak first and think later which can be their greatest strength but can often get them into trouble.

On a night out with friends, there’s a good chance a Gemini will stir the pot by asking pointed questions, like if two people have a crush on one another or if certain pals are still mad at each other. In their mind, they’re just being playful, chatty, and fun, but a Gemini’s chosen talking points could potentially cross the line if they don’t read the room.

Geminis also like to spill everyone’s secrets. That’s because this air sign, represented by the twins, truly does have two sides to themselves. On the one hand, they want to hear your juicy secrets and support you through tough times, like a breakup or cheating scandal. On the other, they can’t wait to share the deets with everyone they know. To put it bluntly, many Gemini personality traits are a recipe for chaos.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

AleksandarGeorgiev/E+/Getty Images

When a Leo isn’t getting their friend group’s full attention, they might do little things to pull the spotlight back in their direction, like telling an over-the-top story or trying to be the loudest one in the room. It’s a habit that can create tension, and even a hint of jealousy, amongst their besties.

They are ruled by the sun — aka the center of the universe — so they’ll take attention and control any way they can get it, even if it means starting a low stakes argument. This fire sign is also represented by the prideful lion, which means it’s easy for them to feel hurt or slighted. If they decide they don’t like someone in their friend group, they might talk about them behind their back, ignore them, or cut them out completely. It’ll then be up to others to manage the awkwardness that comes about as a result.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

urbazon/E+/Getty Images

Mercury-ruled Virgos are very organized and detail-oriented, which means they can be the tiniest bit judgmental about how others do things. This earth sign often believes their way is the best and only way, so they’ll dole out advice to their BFFs — even when nobody wants it.

While they can be the go-to therapists of a friend group, many Virgos go overboard when it comes to giving life advice and usually this comes from a good place. They share tips and pointers with the best of intentions, so they often don’t realize if they come across as being rude or condescending.