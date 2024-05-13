Here's Your Horoscope For Monday, May 13

Monday kicks off with a once-a-year conjunction between the sun and wild-child planet Uranus, making it a fabulous day to break out of your routine, try something unexpected, or look out for an exciting curveball.

The moon enters flashy Leo in the morning, too, emphasizing an enthusiastic and cheerful approach to all of today’s potential twists and turns. Embrace the weirdness!

While today’s unpredictable vibes could bring changes of heart, that doesn’t mean you’re lowering your standards — and thanks to value-oriented Venus blowing a kiss to committed Saturn, and the latter half of the day could bring some clarity about what (and who really matters to you.

Keep an open mind and heart today, because you never know what surprises life will throw you.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Unexpected opportunities to bring in some extra cash could pop out of thin air today, and if you’re lucky, a passion project could be at the heart of it. Doing the things you love doesn’t need to be lucrative, but it’s sure a nice bonus when they are.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Delete any thoughts or worries about what other people think of you today and start letting your freak flag fly freely. The weirdest version of yourself is the most wonderful. You might be surprised by your desire to go against the grain; embrace it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There’s a strange buzz in the air today, and it might be hard to put your finger on exactly what’s shifting within you. Don’t tire yourself out trying to rationalize it — simply being your usual social self will help you feel into things instead.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If an unexpected chance to do something social or connect with new people arises today, say yes to the opportunity. You never know what exciting things might blow in your direction when you accept the universe’s invitations.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Keep an open mind at work today because some unexpected opportunities brilliant ideas could strike. Thankfully, you’ll also be feeling the confidence necessary to seize the moment.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Never get too attached to the way you see the world around you. Your perspective on life isn’t fixed, so keep an open mind, as some events today could bring on the paradigm shift that your mind has been craving.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Look out for falling stars today because a sudden financial boon, change of heart, or deep realization could come flying into your life at the speed of light. Go with the flow while making sure to follow your heart’s true north.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Relationships evolve just like people do, so are you willing to embrace those changes? Some level of predictability is always comforting with the people closest to us, but the occasional surprise or dynamic shift can help keep things interesting.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It’s time to break out of the box when it comes to your daily routine, so take an unusual route to work or hit a happy hour you’ve never been to before. You’re always open to spontaneity, but now’s an especially important time to shake up your schedule.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Life is full of surprises today, so keep your heart open to the unpredictable power of the universe. A random meet-cute could spark up a flirtation or a sudden burst of inspiration could light your fire for a passion project.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It’s easy to temporarily lose your footing when it feels like the ground is shifting beneath you, but trust that you know how to land on your toes. You’re learning to find your balance and steady yourself in even the most unpredictable landscapes.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

If a brilliant idea hits your brain today, strike while the iron is hot. Jot down your thoughts, break it down into a to-do list, and start working your plans into your schedule so that you can keep up the momentum on this burst of inspiration.

