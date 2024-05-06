Here's Your Horoscope For Monday, May 6

This week is off to a slow and sleepy start, as the moon is void-of-course until the late afternoon. If you don’t have the luxury of hitting the snooze button all day, at least consider adding an extra shot to your iced latte.

Everyone will feel more productive once the moon enters down-to-earth Taurus in the late afternoon, so catch up on tasks that didn’t get done earlier in the day and start thinking about your intentions for tomorrow’s new moon.

By the evening, chatty Mercury links up with healing comet Chiron, so be extra sensitive to people’s feelings if you’re socializing tonight and remember not to take anything too personally.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It’s OK to feel sensitive, vulnerable, unproductive, or all of the above — so baby yourself a little bit and prioritize some gentle self-care today. Aries love to go hard, it’s true, but sometimes taking it easy is the best medicine.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

If you’re in snooze mode today, give yourself permission to take it slow, but use that late afternoon energy burst to tie up any loose ends from the day and get clear on what you’d like to manifest under tomorrow’s new moon.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Even the most powerful social batteries need to be recharged sometimes, so keep your interactions at work or with friends lighthearted today and prioritize some solo introspection in the evening. A little alone time can go a long way.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Say yes to happy hour drinks or a post-work hangout with friends, but use that patented social intuition of yours to ensure that conversations stay lighthearted. Tonight’s not the night to get into any hot-button issues.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

If you could erase all your self-doubt and pursue any goal you wanted, what would it be? Start visualizing the path you’d need to take to achieve your highest aspirations, because insecurities should never get in the way of letting your talents shine.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If deep feelings come bubbling up today, don’t run from them. Sitting with your truth is a powerful practice. Tonight’s a good time to share your thoughts with someone you trust, or pour your emotions out on paper.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Is there something you’re afraid of committing to? Being a little indecisive is your Libran trademark. While you don’t need to set anything in stone yet, you should examine why you’re feeling wishy-washy about a current opportunity.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your to-do list may be long, but there’s no use exhausting yourself by trying to burn the candle at both ends. Be realistic about what you have the bandwidth for today and prioritize your wellbeing above everything else.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

What passions and creative projects have you had sitting on the back burner, and what insecurities are keeping you from pursuing them? It’s time to work through those hangups and start making plans, because the world wants to see your visions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

If there’s drama between you and a family member or issues making your home life stressful, don’t ignore what’s weighing on your heart. Tonight’s a good night to pick up the phone and talk through any hurt feelings with compassion.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Is there something keeping you from saying what needs to be said? Gather your thoughts today and figure out what’s giving you pause about speaking your truth, because the people around you could benefit from your perspective.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Put your stress in perspective today and focus on some ways you can create more abundance in your everyday life. Taking a long bubble bath or cooking yourself a fancy dinner could be exactly what you need to feel pampered.

Find your horoscope on Bustle every Monday through Friday. Want more?

Your May horoscope

What May has in store for your love life

May’s astrological forecast