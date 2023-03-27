The 3 Most Hangry Zodiac Signs, According To An Astrologer

Every zodiac sign is known for something — whether it’s something positive or something that gives them a bad rap. There are signs that have trouble communicating their feelings, while others struggle with their sleep schedule, and some are just overachievers to a fault. Managing emotions can be tricky for certain signs as well, especially when they’re hungry, and that hunger can quickly turn into hanger. Though it’s not the best quality they possess, these are three signs who are the most prone to getting hangry, according to an astrologer.

You probably know what it means to be “hangry” by now, but in case you need a refresher, Merriam-Webster defines the emotion as being “irritable or angry because of hunger.” We’ve all been there before: the long wait for your food mixed with the growing hunger pains in your stomach makes every interaction and conversation seem like a chore. But as soon as you get some food in you, everything is hunky dory again. It happens to everyone at some point, but according to astrologer Brilla Samay, it happens to these three signs more than anyone else. Instead of dealing with the residual embarrassment after the hissy fit is over, though, it’s probably best to just keep a snack on you at all times to prevent a hanger-induced emergency.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Next time you invite an Aries over, make sure to offer them something to eat. Samay tells Bustle that because Aries is “known for their strong-will and quick-acting nature,” the fire sign may be prone to hanger. “They often stay active and mega busy in their day-to-day life which can lead to some last-minute impatience,” says Samay. “Now add a hungry belly to this and you have a fiery Aries who can be quick to anger if they feel like they're not getting what they want, including food.”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) If a Taurus is sticking to their usual meal routine, you have nothing to worry about. But as soon as you mess with their meal time, you can expect a serious shift in their personality. “Taurus often make it a habit to visit their favorite restaurants regularly or on a certain day of the week,” Samay explains. “They find this repetition comforting and grounding. So if you see a Taurus eyeing the clock and tapping their foot impatiently, you know what's up - they need their grub, and they need it on time!”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Because a Cancer’s sweet and nurturing reputation proceeds them, their appearance on this list might come as a shock. But according to Samay, “Cancer is an intuitive sign that is deeply connected to their emotions, including hunger cues.” “[Cancers] become uneasy and even feel unsafe if they're feeling prolonged hunger or if they don't like the foods available,” the astrologer says. “If they don't get the food they're craving for comfort, or if they feel like their emotional needs aren't being met, they can become hangry.”

Source:

Brilla Samay, astrologer, mentor, and spiritual advisor