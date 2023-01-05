These 4 Overachieving Zodiac Signs Crave Perfection

When it comes to our biggest dreams and aspirations, most of us can attest to doing a little extra to achieve them. That can look like putting in more hours at work, seeking a mentor, or enrolling in a Masterclass. But for some, going the extra mile is only the bare minimum. If you’re one of the most overachieving zodiac signs, you channel the power of Glee’s Rachel Berry on the regular. No goal is too big for you to tackle.

Your birth chart encapsulates all your unique traits, quirks, and impulses — including your perfectionist tendencies. For example, your sun sign represents your outward qualities, so this is a great place to start. But your Mars sign can also indicate a type A personality. Mars reflects your impulses and passion, so if the heavenly body is stationed in a cardinal sign (Aries, Libra, Capricorn), for instance, you might be inclined to take initiative and strive for excellence. You might also look at your Saturn sign, too, since this placement determines our sense of responsibility and determination. If your Saturn sign is in its home sign of stern Capricorn, you can probably relate to wanting to leave a strong legacy of hard work and perseverance.

Is garnering a lifetime of success at the top of your list? Keep reading to find out if you’re one of the most overachieving zodiac signs.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Mars-ruled Aries is driven by competition. They’ll do what it takes to take home the gold and will often go to great — and often risky — lengths to get it. That’s in part because of the combination of cardinal and fire sign energy, according to Tamerri Ater, astrologer and founder of Gift of the Nile Wellness. “Aries is the first sign of the western zodiac, so they want to be first in everything they do,” she says. “Aries is also the sign associated with the self, so they put their own needs before those of others.”

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Don’t let Leo’s fun-loving image fool you — if there’s a chance they can garner attention through recognition, they’ll put in the effort. As a fixed fire sign, Ater says that these brave-hearted lions crave control and power so “they can be relentless with going after what they want,” she says. They often want to be the very best. “The sun rulership of Leo gives them a motivation for success and being noticed for something,” Ater explains. “They need to creatively express themselves in a unique way, so they can be ambitious in pursuit of recognition for talent or skill.”

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Virgo is one of the most overachieving zodiac signs Virgos are meticulous and thorough — just a few traits that send them to the top of everything they set their minds to. They’re on a mission to satisfy their own personal goals and be a model for others, too. Because they’re a mutable sign ruled by intelligent Mercury, they can shift swiftly through any changes and challenges that come their way. According to Ater, the maiden gets a perfectionist reputation greatly due to being an earth sign. “Earth signs are the builders of the zodiac. The Mercury and mutable emphasis, coupled with the need to help and be of service, is a big reason for their restless,” she explains.

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle No matter what obstacle stands in their way, Capricorns have an unwavering determination to soar high in achievement. They’re ruled by the 10th house of career and public image, so it makes sense that they’re fixated on succeeding. They want to leave a lasting mark on the world. Ater says that the Saturn-ruled earth sign exudes discipline and hard work — and they’ll play the long game if it means they make their wishes come true. “Saturn’s rulership gives Capricorn the willingness to delay satisfaction and sacrifice for a greater purpose,” says Ater. “They like to be in charge due to their cardinal nature.”

Source:

Tamerri Ater, astrologer