These 4 Overachieving Zodiac Signs Crave Perfection

When it comes to our biggest dreams and aspirations, most of us can attest to doing a little extra to achieve them. That can look like putting in more hours at work, seeking a mentor, or enrolling in a Masterclass. But for some, going the extra mile is only the bare minimum. If you’re one of the most overachieving zodiac signs, you channel the power of Glee’s Rachel Berry on the regular. No goal is too big for you to tackle.
Your birth chart encapsulates all your unique traits, quirks, and impulses — including your perfectionist tendencies. For example, your sun sign represents your outward qualities, so this is a great place to start. But your Mars sign can also indicate a type A personality. Mars reflects your impulses and passion, so if the heavenly body is stationed in a cardinal sign (Aries, Libra, Capricorn), for instance, you might be inclined to take initiative and strive for excellence. You might also look at your Saturn sign, too, since this placement determines our sense of responsibility and determination. If your Saturn sign is in its home sign of stern Capricorn, you can probably relate to wanting to leave a strong legacy of hard work and perseverance.
Is garnering a lifetime of success at the top of your list? Keep reading to find out if you’re one of the most overachieving zodiac signs.