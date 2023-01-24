4 Zodiac Signs That Will Take Forever To Admit They Like You

Dating can be pretty complicated, and you can never truly know what someone is thinking unless you ask them — that is, if they actually tell you the truth. Fortunately, there’s astrology, which can give you insight into what may be going on in your love interest’s head as long as you know their zodiac sign. If you’re into someone who runs a little hot and cold, is on the shy side, or seems to have a mutual attraction but is hesitant to do anything about it, you may be dealing with one of four zodiac signs that will take forever to admit they like you.

There are several things that influence how a zodiac sign acts when it comes to love, like their ruling planet and modality. If you want to know how long you might have to wait for a sign to confess their feelings, you want to look at their element. As astrologer Theresa Reed tells Bustle, earth is the only element that doesn't move.

“Air is changeable, fire burns bright, and water is always flowing,” Reed says. “Earth is steady as can be, which means they are more pragmatic when it comes to all things, including love.”

To be fair, all signs have their reasons for taking their time to confess their feelings. But in general, earth signs tend to be a bit shyer when it comes to letting you know that they're into you. According to Reed, they also prefer to move slowly due to their cautious nature, but they’re not the only signs that tend to protect their hearts.

So with that, here are the four zodiac signs that will take forever to admit they like you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Taurus is a notoriously slow mover in pretty much every aspect of their life. According to Reed, they simply don’t see a need to rush things. “They are content to take it one day at a time and see how things develop,” she says. “This easy-going vibe can be hard to take if you're ready to put a ring on it. But it's best not to push those born under the sign of the bull. If you do, they'll lock horns and refuse to budge.” The good news is, if you have the patience to wait for them, the patient bull will stick around for life.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Virgo tends to take their time when it comes to expressing their feelings because they’re cautious with their hearts. They’re also known for being total perfectionists and don’t want to make the mistake of confessing their feelings to someone who either doesn’t feel the same or isn’t someone who’s actually right for them. “You may get the feeling they're analyzing you to see if you measure up to some impossible standard,” Reed says. “Once you pass their test, they'll morph from aloof to downright sappy. Some of the most romantic people are Virgos. When it comes to love, they perfect the art!”

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Capricorns are ruled by Saturn, which is the planet of rules, responsibilities, and restrictions. Because of this, they tend to be very reserved, formal, and often come off as “stiff” when it comes to matters of the heart. Like Virgo, a big factor in their hesitance for confessing their feelings comes from wanting to make sure they’re making the right choice. “Even if they are wild about you, they need to make sure you're a safe bet,” Reed says. “Once they know you're trustworthy, they'll open up. They make fine partners, so the wait is always worth it.”

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Scorpio is a fixed water sign who’s loyal and expects the same dedication from their partner in return. They’re also known for being private and will only open up if they feel like they can do so safely. “They are mysterious, and it's hard to read what's on their minds,” Reed says. “Also, they have keen B.S. detectors, so you can bet they are testing your loyalty. Once you prove you're on Team Scorpio, they are yours for life.”

