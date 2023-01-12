The 3 Most Stylish Zodiac Signs, According To An Astrologer

Everyone has that one person in their life who has such a great sense of style no matter the occasion. These are people who always look good, whether they’re rocking a vintage look, sporting the latest trend, wearing something casual, or trying something so fashion-forward it confuses the average person. While everyone can go online to see what the latest trends are or learn how to wear things a certain way so it looks cool, some people are just born to be fashionistas. According to astrologer Theresa Reed, there are signs who are considered to be the most stylish in the entire zodiac.
Your sun sign, which is determined by your date of birth, has a set of personality traits that are influenced by its element, ruling planet, and modality. If you’re looking for the most stylish zodiac signs, you’ll want to pay attention to their modality, which is how a sign expresses their energy.
According to Reed, cardinal signs are the zodiac’s trendsetters. These signs bring in a new season, so “you can count on them to begin doing what no one else is doing.” If they’re not starting a trend, they’re definitely on top of it. They’re always wearing the “it” shoe styles or carrying around the latest celeb-loved bag.
But cardinal signs aren’t the only ones who have a great sense of style. Here are the three most stylish zodiac signs, according to Reed.