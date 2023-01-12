The 3 Most Stylish Zodiac Signs, According To An Astrologer

Everyone has that one person in their life who has such a great sense of style no matter the occasion. These are people who always look good, whether they’re rocking a vintage look, sporting the latest trend, wearing something casual, or trying something so fashion-forward it confuses the average person. While everyone can go online to see what the latest trends are or learn how to wear things a certain way so it looks cool, some people are just born to be fashionistas. According to astrologer Theresa Reed, there are signs who are considered to be the most stylish in the entire zodiac.

Your sun sign, which is determined by your date of birth, has a set of personality traits that are influenced by its element, ruling planet, and modality. If you’re looking for the most stylish zodiac signs, you’ll want to pay attention to their modality, which is how a sign expresses their energy.

According to Reed, cardinal signs are the zodiac’s trendsetters. These signs bring in a new season, so “you can count on them to begin doing what no one else is doing.” If they’re not starting a trend, they’re definitely on top of it. They’re always wearing the “it” shoe styles or carrying around the latest celeb-loved bag.

But cardinal signs aren’t the only ones who have a great sense of style. Here are the three most stylish zodiac signs, according to Reed.

Leo (July 23 - Aug.22) If you’re familiar with astrology at all, there’s a good chance you won’t be surprised to find Leo on this list. After all, “Leos invented swagger,” says Reed. The fiery lion loves putting on a show. They never leave the house until they have put on all the finishing touches. They also present themselves in a way that turns heads. As Reed says, “Every single Leo I know commands attention, and one way they do that is through fashion. Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Markle, Madonna, Jason Momoa — tell me you can ignore them when they walk in the room.” These are the types of people who can sport the most outrageous fashion trends and yet, somehow, make it look cool. They’re true style icons.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Libra is ruled by Venus, which is the planet of beauty. Naturally, aesthetics is important for the graceful air sign. “You can always count on Libra to be well-turned out in perfectly tailored clothing and flawless makeup,” Reed says. “Because they are a cardinal sign, they love being on top of the latest trends.” Libras are very creative as well, so they have the ability to make the latest trend totally their own.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) Like Libra, Capricorn is another cardinal sign who’s all over the latest trends and brands. However, unlike their fellow cardinal sign, Capricorns have a more classic sense of style and always leave the house looking very polished. “Quality is of utmost importance to them,” Reed says. “Even if they are on a budget, they'll make sure to have the very best they can afford. They exude elegance.”

Theresa Reed, astrologer and tarot reader