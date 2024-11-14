November’s Full Beaver Moon Will Shake Things Up For These 3 Zodiac Signs

In case November’s astrological events haven’t been chaotic enough so far, you’ll want to buckle up, because the full Beaver Moon that rises on Nov. 15 will likely take you on some jolty turns and surprise detours. This is especially true if you are one of the zodiac signs most affected by November’s full moon, as this lunation brings some electrifying planetary connections that’ll powerfully hit some people’s birth charts.

Scorpio season is still reigning supreme, summoning everyone toward their darkest shadows and encouraging people to face their fears and feelings alike. But this lunation is pulling your attention to the opposite side of the zodiac, shining its light through the pragmatic and reliable lens of Taurus. As a steadfast and stability-loving earth sign, Taurus zodiac energy likes to keep it real and look at life with a sense of practicality and reason. Because of that, this full moon is great for determining what’s valuable to you right now and what’s no longer worth your energy. Allow yourself to accept your reality without judgment or fear of change.

This is important because as the full moon peaks, transitions are inevitable. The moon will be fully shacked up with wild-child planet Uranus — the cosmic ruler of sudden changes, innovations, and rebellion — so Taurus’ usual flavor feels more spicy now. This planetary influence makes the lunar energy fairly unpredictable and prone to unforeseeable twists and turns, so all zodiac signs should stay on their toes and expect the unexpected. Keeping yourself grounded might be easier said than done, but that shouldn’t stop you from trying to enjoy the ride.

November’s full moon is the last supermoon of the year, so if you’re one of the zodiac signs it affects most, prepare for larger-than-life surprises.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The full moon is peaking in your zodiacal territory, Taurus, so it’s no surprise you’ll feel its buzzy vibe with so much intensity. However, the moon’s tight alignment with the innovative and boundary-pushing planet Uranus makes everything feel potent. This cosmic wild-child has been lighting up your sign with its rebellious flair since 2018, but next year, it’ll ingress out of your sign for the first time since it arrived.

November’s full moon is activating Uranus’ unpredictable energy as it’s hitting the final degrees of your sign, so this is more than just a powerful lunar event — it’s a full-blown reckoning moment for all the ways you’ve had to evolve, grow, and push way beyond your comfort zone over the past years. You may not love surprises but trust you can handle whatever curveballs get thrown your way. You’re a stronger person for it.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

This lunation is lighting up one of the most important axes of your birth chart, Leo, so prepare for sudden shifts and stunning surprises in your public and private life. Twists and turns in your career or changes of heart about how you’d like to make a mark in the world could send you into an identity crisis. It’s difficult to know what you want or how you can make the professional adjustments that are beginning to feel more necessary for your happiness.

You may have to dig deep and get in touch with your inner self to find the answers, but if you let yourself listen, your intuition will guide you to exactly where you need to be. Sometimes change is a good thing, and while it’s hard to see now, that’s most definitely the case here.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You can’t truly control anyone but yourself, and you know it, Scorpio. That’s one of the reasons relationships can be so challenging. Under this full moon, your patience will be put to the test when it comes to your closest connections. As a fixed zodiac sign, you prefer having some level of predictability within your partnerships so when a sudden change of heart or unexpected revelation seemingly shakes the foundation of your bond, it can be difficult to deal without lashing out or pulling away. Right now, your challenge is to do neither.

Change is a natural part of life and every individual is an ever-evolving force, so practice accepting how the people around you choose to grow. So long as you’re honest with yourself and others, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by how much you can adapt to things.