4 Zodiac Signs Will Have A Rough Time During November's "Beaver Moon"

Whether you’re checking off your end-of-year to-do list or already planning out 2024, you might want to clear your head ahead of the November full moon, also known as the Beaver Moon. Rising on Nov. 27 at 4:16 a.m ET (7:16 a.m PT), the moon bolts into agile-minded Gemini. Expect misunderstandings about your emotions and desires, especially if you’re one of the four zodiac signs most affected by this lunation.

“Gemini is the sign of communication, and it certainly has a message for us at this full moon: We need to slow down and take it seriously,” says astrologer Ryan Marquardt. You can’t do a million things at once, and November’s full moon is a stark reminder of that.

The full moon is the final act of each lunar cycle, and it’s usually a time for self-reflection and completing projects. However, the full moon currently transits air sign Gemini, which spins us in a different direction, toward multitasking and indecision.

“Gemini’s signature trait is duality, and the full moon is spotlighting that theme in a major way,” Marquardt says. To navigate that, take life one step at a time and use Gemini’s strengths to rise to the occasion, especially if you’re one of the zodiac signs getting the brunt of the Beaver Moon.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21 - June 20)

Your ego is on full display right now, Gemini, and if not reined in, could backfire. “Gemini might feel high on confidence and act in less-than-flattering ways toward others,” Marqardt says.

If you have a relationship that’s currently on rocky ground, new drama might unfold. Be mindful of how you assert yourself. Reflect on your emotions, then release them (by journaling or another method).

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Work isn’t everything, Virgo. Even if things are heating up in that sector — be it a potential promotion or an exciting job interview — the Beaver Moon shines a light on the polarities between your personal and professional life.

“As much as Virgo wants to be out and about right now, they should be mindful of the people they hold near and dear,” Marquardt says. Drawing boundaries is key to protecting your work-life balance. Try rearranging your schedule around self-care or dedicating one day a week to family game nights.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Communication is everything, Sagittarius, especially when it comes to your relationships. It might feel like your identity is becoming indistinguishable from those of people you spend the most time with. Speak what’s on your heart, even if that means re-establishing your independence and flying solo for awhile. Vulnerability is a strength, not a weakness.

Also, think twice before saying yes. “If Sagittarius makes an impulsive commitment to someone important, they might struggle to follow through,” Marquardt says. Contrary to the full moon’s position, you don’t need to make promises or overextend yourself.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Feeling restless, Pisces? Well, this full moon is going to elevate some of that tension at home. It might dredge up old family drama, or spark changes in your living situation.

“If Pisces’ private life is uncertain or uncomfortable, it could negatively impact their motivation and success at work,” Marquardt says. Try giving yourself a change of scenery by working from a coffee shop or picking up a new hobby that takes you out of the house.

Source:

Ryan Marquardt, astrologer