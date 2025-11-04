November 5's Full Moon Will Be Drama-Free For These 3 Zodiac Signs

The final three full moons of 2025 are all sporting supermoon status thanks to their closer-than-usual proximity to Earth. But November’s full moon is the closest one of all, so it’s set to be the biggest and brightest lunation of the year. Rising on Nov. 5, the annual full moon in Taurus also serves as this year’s Beaver Moon. This lunation is highlighting everyone’s desire for creature comforts, but the vibes will be especially cozy for the zodiac signs least affected by November’s full moon.

It’s currently Scorpio season, a time of mystery, depth, and exploring the shadows. Having the sun in this sensitive water sign shines a light on your innermost fears and feelings, but the full moon rising across the zodiac in earthy Taurus wants you to shift some focus onto the material world instead of getting lost in emotions. What’s making your body feel good right now? Are your finances in a stable place? Are you utilizing your resources wisely? Now’s a time to assess your surroundings and tap into the sensory experiences that’ll help ground you in the present moment.

The full moon isn’t making any close connections with other planets this time around, so while these lunar phases can be inherently climactic and intense, there isn’t too much added drama on the agenda for most zodiac signs. Additionally, Taurus’s cosmic ruler, Venus, is happily situated in its other home sign of Libra, which bodes well for managing situations within relationships or getting clearer on your values in general.

A few planetary clashes are happening alongside this lunation, but the zodiac signs least affected by the full moon on Nov. 5 will be spared from most of the drama. Read on to find out if you’re one of them.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Getting out of your comfort zone isn’t always easy, but under this full moon, you might feel ready to take a few steps in a new direction. This lunation is helping to open your mind to different experiences, approaches, and perspectives on life — whether that’s through connecting with a new person or simply doing something you’ve never done before. Instead of worrying about what could go wrong, focus on putting one foot in front of the other and keeping your momentum going. Trust that the ground beneath your feet is solid and keep on truckin’.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) This full moon is hitting your creativity zone, and it’s giving you all the inspiration you need to start creating something magical. You can be a lone wolf sometimes, especially when you’re on an ambitious mission to achieve something important — but you don’t always have to do things alone to get them right. Sometimes working collaboratively is the most efficient route to getting where you want to go, so look to the unique skills and talents of the people around you and start surrounding yourself with a crew that can foster your passion.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) You’ll be spared from most of the full moon drama this time around, but the illuminating vibes of this lunar moment might inspire you to open up and start sharing what’s on your mind. Important conversations could come up naturally now, bringing you much more clarity in areas that were previously shrouded in confusion and allowing you to make more informed decisions. Ask genuine questions and give people honest answers. This kind of realness will breed even more authentic and lucrative connections in the future.

