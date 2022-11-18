November's New Moon Will Breeze Right By These 4 Zodiac Signs

For those experiencing post-eclipse clarity these days, things are about to get even more lucid. The November 2022 new moon, which arrives on Nov. 23 in bold Sagittarius, will test our knowledge and inspire us to explore the outskirts of our comfort zones. It may feel like a restless lunation for some, but as for the zodiac signs least affected by the November 2022 new moon, it’ll bring along classic Sagittarian fortune.
In astrology, the new moon heralds new shifts. Just as it marks the beginning of la Luna’s monthly cycle, it offers a time to pause, plan, and plant seeds for the next few weeks. Since this lunation is happening in Sagittarius, aka the fire sign that’s always itching for their next adventure, it’s boosting the confidence and curiosity of a select lucky few.
“The general vibe of this lunation is expansive,” Erin River Sunday, resident astrologer for Birthdate Co. tells Bustle. “It’s a great day for soaking up the good vibes and setting intentions for our biggest dreams in the year ahead.”
While Mars retrograde is creating ample setbacks until it goes direct in January 2023, this is a great moment to deepen your knowledge and learn something new, especially if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will breeze by this moon.
Will Sagittarius vibes bestow luck on you this lunation? Read on to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the November 2022 new moon.