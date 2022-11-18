November's New Moon Will Breeze Right By These 4 Zodiac Signs

For those experiencing post-eclipse clarity these days, things are about to get even more lucid. The November 2022 new moon, which arrives on Nov. 23 in bold Sagittarius, will test our knowledge and inspire us to explore the outskirts of our comfort zones. It may feel like a restless lunation for some, but as for the zodiac signs least affected by the November 2022 new moon, it’ll bring along classic Sagittarian fortune.

In astrology, the new moon heralds new shifts. Just as it marks the beginning of la Luna’s monthly cycle, it offers a time to pause, plan, and plant seeds for the next few weeks. Since this lunation is happening in Sagittarius, aka the fire sign that’s always itching for their next adventure, it’s boosting the confidence and curiosity of a select lucky few.

“The general vibe of this lunation is expansive,” Erin River Sunday, resident astrologer for Birthdate Co. tells Bustle. “It’s a great day for soaking up the good vibes and setting intentions for our biggest dreams in the year ahead.”

While Mars retrograde is creating ample setbacks until it goes direct in January 2023, this is a great moment to deepen your knowledge and learn something new, especially if you’re one of the zodiac signs who will breeze by this moon.

Will Sagittarius vibes bestow luck on you this lunation? Read on to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the November 2022 new moon.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle New beginnings are afoot, Taurus. Sagittarius is prompting you to leave the confines of your comfort zone and do a little experimenting, which can feel intense — but the fire sign’s jovial attitude is keeping you optimistic about letting go of what no longer adds value to your life. “The new moon in Sagittarius could bring Taurus some deep healing around an ending,” explains Sunday. “While it might not be loudly good news, this lunation arrives like a healing balm and reminds Taureans that when one door closes, another (or a few!) always opens.”

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Feeling frisky right now, Sagittarius? The new moon is firing up your areas of creativity and pleasure, so whether you’re looking for a sign to sell your art or channel your inner sex goddess, now’s the time to explore. “Leo has been learning many difficult lessons lately thanks to Saturn’s transit through their opposing sign of Aquarius but this lunation will bring some newfound expanse to their love life,” says Sunday. “It might be subtle, but any creativity that has been lacking could get a nice injection of hope around this lunation.”

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle The new moon is sprinkling some good fortune right now, Scorpio, specifically when it comes to your finances and self-worth. Absorb the abundance this lunation has to offer by turning your passion projects into something lucrative. “Scorpio’s just survived a very intense birthday season and should look forward to an easeful Sagittarius New Moon. Landing in their second house of finances, a new way to bring in money could present itself.”

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle The new moon is extra supportive for you, Aquarius. Your social network may be growing, or you may connect with your friends in new and meaningful ways. Whatever you’re working on or going through, know you can lean on others. “This lunation will remind all Aquarians that their friends often create their ideal family,” explains Sunday. “It might not arrive with a big applause, but the subtle comments made by their chosen family will remind them that their communities come bearing sweet gifts.”

